KTM Group North America Embarks on Multi-Year Partnership with Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 26, 2023) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that KTM Group North America, the North American subsidiary of KTM AG comprised of manufacturers KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, has established a multi-year partnership in support of the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The support will be highlighted by title sponsorship of Saturday’s season-opening KTM Fox Raceway National, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway at Pala on May 27.

Additionally, the group will be featured throughout the summer during broadcasts of the championship on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. The “KTM Keys to the Moto” will preface the start of each pair of motos in the 450 Class and 250 Class, analysts James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael will bring attention to the most critical elements to success in each race.

The KTM Fox Raceway National will serve as the opening round

of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship.

The KTM Group will field three factory race teams for Pro Motocross. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will welcome the anticipated return of Cooper Webb to the outdoors alongside Aaron Plessinger, while 2022 MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle, of France, will embark on his first season of American motocross in the 250 Class with Max Vohland.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will await the return of its 450 Class duo of Christian Craig and Malcolm Stewart, which will place the spotlight on its 250 Class trio led by former winners RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll with rookie Talon Hawkins.

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing finds itself in a similar position in the 450 Class as Justin Barcia prepares to return from injury, which positions Michael Mosiman as the flag bearer in the 250 Class, joined by newly announced fill-in rider Caden Braswell, the 2022 AMA Nicky Hayden Motocross Horizon Award winner who is joining in Pierce Brown’s absence.

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship will get underway Saturday, May 25, in Southern California with the KTM Fox Raceway National. Coverage from Pala will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock, starting with Race Day Live at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and followed by all four motos across the 450 Class and 250 Class, beginning at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

