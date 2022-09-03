KTM RULED THE 2022 ISDE THANKS TO

The legendary ISDE is close to a remarkable centenary and the 2022 edition of the unique team contest was the 96th in the history of the competition. Speed, excellence, endurance and stamina played out across the terrain of central France and close to the foot of the Alps Mountain range. In this international cauldron of racing – with teams and riders (and fans) from across the world relishing the full scale of the ISDE for the first time since 2019 – KTM played again a pivotal part.

Riders counted on the cutting-edge tech and engineering of the 2023 KTM SIX DAYS EDITION machinery, with 2-stroke 250 and 300 EXC models and 4-stroke KTM 250, 350, 450 or 500 EXC-Fs. The entire fleet of ISDE race bikes was booked and sold-out months before. Orange bleeders had the KTMs for the full duration of the 2022 event, including transportation costs, registration and insurance. The 2023 KTM SIX DAYS EDITION flew on the course with the same kind of speed that the motorcycle disappeared from the reservation sheet as entrants from 13 different countries rushed to the scheme on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2022 ISDE contained the KTM ISDE Race Service; a provision that has been developed and honed through the years of its existence. The ISDE can be brutally demanding for both man and machine so the support repair and logistical assistance of the KTM Race Service is invaluable and is present at every checkpoint. Riders won’t even have to worry about oil levels: just their lines and flow on the trails in the quest for the best chrono. KTM brought also a full truck of spares into the ISDE paddock, so KTM racers could count on relief from any tight emergencies.

The Race Service meant: access to the KTM Service Stations, technical instructions for all KTM riders, technical assistance for the whole event as is permitted according to FIM rules, tools for the service, Motorex Lubricants and liquids (engine oil, cooling liquid, chain spray, etc.), petrol for the race days, daily update for settings and race information, WP suspension support, storage boxes (for gloves, goggles, tires), service points emergency assistance (spares, tools, liquids, petrol, drinks, snacks, fruits), Spare Parts Service (cost of spare parts not included), catering (drinks, snacks, fruits, etc.), one air filter every day for race days (up to 6 air filters overall), a first bike service after pre-ride (before technical control) and bike derestriction if required.