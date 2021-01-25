Latest 2021 MotoGP Racing Calendar – Rounds Dates Locations

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 24.

The first race of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship is due to begin on March 28th at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, but initial revisions issued by the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports reveal an updated calendar.

An official statement issued by www.motogp.com states: The season opening Grand Prix in Qatar remains confirmed for the 26th to the 28th of March and it will now be followed by a second event, the Grand Prix of Doha, at the same Losail International Circuit the following weekend, from the 2nd to the 4th of April.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal will then host the third round of the Championship from the 16th to the 18th of April before the paddock heads to the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto as previously planned.

The ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting lockdowns and complications, sadly oblige the postponement of both the Argentina GP and the Americas GP until the last quarter of 2021. Any further updates or changes will be provided as soon as available.

PROVISIONAL 2021 MotoGP™ CALENDAR:

Round 1: 28 March, Qatar, Losail International Circuit.

Round 2: 04 April, Doha, Losail International Circuit.

Round 3: 18 April, Portugal, Algarve International Circuit.

Round 4: 02 May, Spain, Circuito de Jerez.

Round 5: 16 May, France, Le Mans.

Round 6: 30 May, Italy, Autodromo del Mugello.

Round 7: 06 June, Catalunya, Barcelona – Catalunya.

Round 8: 20 June, Germany, Sachsenring.

Round 9: 27 June, Netherlands, TT Circuit Assen.

Round 10: 11 July, Finland, KymiRing.

Round 11: 15 August, Austria, Red Bull Ring – Spielberg.

Round 12: 29 August, Great Britain, Silverstone Circuit.

Round 13: 12 September, Aragón, MotorLand Aragón.

Round 14: 19 September, San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Round 15: 03 October, Japan, Twin Ring Motegi.

Round 16: 10 October, Thailand, Chang International Circuit.

Round 17: 24 October, Australia, Phillip Island.

Round 18: 31 October, Malaysia, Sepang International Circuit.

Round 19: 14 November, Comunitat Valenciana, Circuit Ricardo Tormo.