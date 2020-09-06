Like Celtics its a Bittersweet Saturday for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team

#TeruelWorldSBK Race1. Great comeback for Chaz Davies (P3) who conquers his fourth podium finish of the season. Following a good start, Scott Redding crashes on lap 8

It’s a bittersweet Saturday for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team. Chaz Davies is the protagonist of another exciting comeback and finishes the Pirelli Teruel Round in third place. Scott Redding fights with Rea (Kawasaki) for the second position but crashes on lap 8.

On the day that will be remembered for the first WorldSBK success of an extraordinary Michael Rinaldi riding the Ducati Panigale V4 R of Team Go Eleven, Chaz Davies gets the fourth podium of his season despite a difficult qualifying that forces him to start from the eighth position. The Welsh rider’s race pace, however, is incisive and allows him to easily pass first Sykes (BMW) then Van Der Mark (Yamaha). From the middle of the race Chaz tries to chase Bautista who overcomes 3 laps to the end to conquer the third step of the podium.

Scott Redding starts from the front row (P3) with Rea and Rinaldi. The start is good and allows him to turn second at the first corner. Rinaldi’s race pace is better and allows the Italian rider to overtake both Redding and Rea in the first two laps. Scott tries to stay glued to his compatriot but on lap 7 he has to defend himself from Bautista’s (Honda) attack. The feeling with the front is not of the best and Redding crashes on lap 8.

With the third place in Race-1 of the Pirelli Teruel Round, Chaz Davies (136 points) takes the third position in the Superbike World Championship standings.

For the first time in the season, Scott Redding (179 points) closes with a DNF. His gap from Rea is now 30 points.

P3 – Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“Getting on the podium is always nice even if I must admit that I would have preferred to take a step forward compared to the two second places obtained last weekend. The weather conditions were very different and this forced us to work a lot on the bike and tires. I chose to race with the soft tire (X) but I had to manage from the first laps to finish the race with a good pace unlike Rinaldi, who has a different weight and could push to the maximum. Anyway, I congratulate him for his extraordinary victory”.

DNF – Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It was a very difficult race because since the first laps the feeling with the front was negative. 30 points? It’s a big gap to give to an experienced driver like Jonathan Rea. Now we have to do our best to beat him in every race. My goal is to continue to fight for the championship and I will certainly not give up now after the great work we have done so far. It is clear, however, that we will have to make great improvements to try to recover the disadvantage”.