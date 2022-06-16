Living legend of motorcycle racing celebrates 80th Birthday

AGO REACHES NEW IMPORTANT MILESTONE

The 15-time world champion and iconic MV Agusta rider Giacomo Agostini, 

is celebrating his 80th birthday today.

 

Varese, June 16, 2022 – The MV Agusta family is delighted to join the entire world of motorcycling sports in congratulating Giacomo Agostini on the day of his 80th birthday.  A living legend of motorcycle racing, “Ago” has inspired many and written some of the most epic pages of the sports history. His name is forever tied to that MV Agusta, and the successes they reached together are still unequalled.

 

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented: “On behalf of all of MV Agusta, I’d like to offer Giacomo Agostini our best and most sincere wishes of a happiest 80th birthday. Under our colours he has won more than anyone else will ever win, and he remains for us a role model and a constant inspiration. Thank you, Giacomo, for being “Ago” and for everything you brought and continue to bring to MV Agusta and to the motorcycling world.”

