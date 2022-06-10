Long-awaited moment has arrived MotoGP & WORLDSSP Misano

After two exciting MotoGP weekends at Mugello and Barcelona as title sponsor of the Ducati test team, the long-awaited moment has arrived with the Pirelli Emilia Romagna Round, fourth event of the 2022 WorldSBK season, coming up this weekend.



It is the “Home GP” for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, which returns to welcome many guests and fans in Italy for an emotional weekend.

Alvaro Bautista arrives as the leader of the Superbike World Championship standings and from tomorrow morning’s FP1, he will be working with his Ducati Panigale V4R to defend his position during Saturday and Sunday’s races.



Michael Rinaldi, on the other hand, will return to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Last year he was the absolute protagonist of an extraordinary weekend, that saw him winning in both Race-1 and in the Superpole Race, and then take the second place in Sunday’s Race-2.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“Misano is a very special race for the team and for Ducati. It is a very technical track and it will be important to have an agile bike. In the winter tests, we had very positive sensations: I had a lot of fun and the goal is to find that feeling again right away. We have to work well since tomorrow morning, trying to arrive to the races with the best possible setup. I hope to have fun and give a great show to all Ducatisti fans.”



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“I live a few kilometers from the Misano circuit. So it will be a very special weekend for me, also because I will have the support of my family, friends, and fans. I really like racing here and, in the past, I achieved important results. To be honest, we are not coming from a particularly positive moment, but I think Misano can be the turning point for us. I will give 100 percent to be competitive and fight for the victory.”



WORLDSSP

It will be a special round also for Nicolò Bulega on the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. The Italian rider is currently third in the standings, and will try to take advantage of a circuit he knows very well to reduce the gap to the top.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP)

“I am very happy to be here in Misano. It is my Home GP and I will have a lot of friends and fans coming to watch me race. This will give me a great boost. The goal is to be fast and competitive all weekend. I really hope to have a lot of fun and entertain the fans”.