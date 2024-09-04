Highly Anticipated Ducati Home Grand Prix San Marino GP

Less than seven days after the Aragon GP, the Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to return to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini, the first of two events scheduled at the Romagna track. From September 20 to 22, the MotoGP World Championship will once again stop in Misano for the fourteenth round of the season.

For both Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, the event scheduled on the Riviera Romagnola is one of the most anticipated of the season, with the former being a resident of Pesaro, just a few kilometres from Misano and the latter a native of Rimini. After the unfortunate outcome of the Aragon GP, the reigning World Champion returns to the track with a desire for redemption. However, Bagnaia will have to contend with a physical form that is yet to be 100 per cent after last Sunday’s crash in the race, as well as fierce competition. After the twelfth GP of the season, the rider from Turin occupies the second position in the overall standings, trailing the current championship leader Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing) by 23 points.

Enea Bastianini, who finished fifth in Aragón despite a challenging weekend, arrives in Misano intending to rediscover good sensations on the saddle of his Desmosedici GP and return to fight for the top positions in front of the home crowd. The rider from Rimini, who earned his first podium in MotoGP here with a third-place finish in the 2021 edition of the Grand Prix, occupies the fourth position in the Championship, just one point behind third-placed Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP).

In addition to the many fans who will attend the Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini, the Ducati riders will also receive valuable support from all the Ducatisti who will watch the event from the Ducati Grandstand at the Curva del Carro.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (276 points)

“I am thrilled to race in Misano this weekend. The San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix is always an exciting event: I will race just a few kilometres from home, and there will be a lot of fans there to support us. We know we have good potential on this track, and it will be crucial to do a good job immediately to be competitive. Physically, I’m still not 100%, but I’m working hard to race without discomfort.”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (228 points)

“Last year, I was forced to skip the Grand Prix because of an injury, so I’m happy to finally be able to get on track in Misano. Racing here is always something special—I grew up and live a few miles from the circuit; therefore, it is my home race. Compared to last week, I think we should find better feelings in Misano. In any case, it will be important to be fast starting Friday and then do a good qualifying. We’ll give it our all, and I’m looking forward to racing in front of all our fans.”

Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, September 6 at 10:45AM local time CEST for the first free practice session of the San Marino GP.

Circuit Information

Country: Italy

Name: Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli

Best Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:31.791 (165,7 km/h) – 2023

Circuit Record: Martín (Ducati), 1:30.390 (168,3 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati), 305 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 4,226 km

Sprint Race Distance: 13 laps (54,93 km)

Race Distance: 27 laps (114,1 km)

Corners: 16 (6 left, 10 right)

2023 Results

Podium: : 1° Martín (Ducati); 2° Bezzecchi (Ducati), 3° Bagnaia (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martín (Ducati), 1:30.390 (168,3 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:31.791 (165,7 km/h)

Riders’ Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 203 (98 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 35 (25 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 7

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 26(19 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 180 (60 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 12 (6 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 1

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (276 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4° (228 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (426 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (504 points)