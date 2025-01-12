Malcolm Stewart leads Rockstar Energy Husqvarna into Anaheim 1 top 10

Malcolm Stewart - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (4)

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Malcolm Stewart put a dramatic Heat Race crash behind him to take a top 10 resulti in the opening round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship at Anaheim 1.

 

The Floridian posted the seventh-quickest qualifying time and had worked his way into P3 in his Heat when a heavy crash resulted in a DNF. Banged up and bruised, Stewart progressed to the Main after finishing P2 in the Last Chance Qualifier on his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition.

An outside gate pick for the Main Event then forced him to work his way through the 450SX pack over the duration the 20-minute race, taking the checkered flag in a hard-earned 10th position.

Malcolm Stewart: “A1 was a mystery for me. I honestly felt good all day, in the Heat Race I was sitting third and made a mistake in the sand, and the next thing you know I got whipped and went flying. I hit the ground pretty hard and beat myself up, but when you hit the ground like that it’s to be expected that you don’t bounce back the way you want. I got checked out and I got the green light to go racing, so I went into the LCQ and salvaged what we had. In the Main Event I thought if I could top 10, that’d feel like a win. Sure enough, we got 10th, so we leave on a really high note due to the circumstances and how I feel. I’ll take a couple of days off now to regroup and get ready for San Diego.”

Next Race: January 18 – San Diego, California

Results 450SX Class – Anaheim
1. Chase Sexton (KTM)
2. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
3. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)
6. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)
9. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)
10. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 1 of 17 rounds
1. Chase Sexton, 25 points
2. Ken Roczen, 22
3. Jason Anderson, 20
6. Justin Barcia, 15
9. Aaron Plessinger, 12
10. Malcolm Stewart, 11

