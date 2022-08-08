Metzeler celebrates world title FIM Enduro GP World Championship

Andrea Verona leader EnduroGP

The sixth round took place in Hungary and Andrea Verona was crowned World Champion in the E1 class with one GP to spare. In EnduroGP and E2 class was a double for Joseph Garcia. Victories also for Albin Norrbin in Junior2 and Kevin Cristino in Youth
Zalaegerszeg (Hungary), 8 August 2022 – The 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship continues its run and just seven days after the GP of Slovakia riders took on Friday 5, Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August, the sixth round of the season on Hungarian soil at Zalaegerszeg, a small village about 200 km from Budapest.

A weekend characterised by high temperatures that saw the Metzeler riders measure themselves with predominantly soft and sandy terrain alternating with some passages on grass and a track inside a wood. For the occasion the Motoclub Track Race Promotion designed a course of just 47 kilometres, which kicked off on Friday evening with the Super Test, followed by two days of competition, both comprising three special tests to be repeated four times a day. An Enduro Test about 5.5 km long with soft terrain and many roots, a Cross Test about 3.5 km long, quite fast and with sandy terrain, followed by a very short artificial Extreme Test on the same 1 km course as the Super Test on Friday evening.

Andrea Verona

Masterful race for Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). In the EnduroGP class the Spanish rider dominated both days of competition, setting a pace impossible for the competition. In Day One the all-METZELER podium was completed by Andrea Verona, official Gas Gas riderand Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team). At the end of the race weekend Andrea Verona remained leader of the provisional EnduroGP standings with only one GP to go.

Josep Garcia

In Hungary and with one GP to go Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Gas Factory Racing) became World Champion in the E1 class for the third consecutive year and always using Metzeler Six Days Extreme tyres. On Day One, Australian rider Daniel Milner (Fantic D’Arpa Racing) took the third step of the podium in the E1 class.

Andrea Verona

In the E2 class, as in the EnduroGP, the absolute star was Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who won both days of racing, demonstrating his superiority. Excellent second place for Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) on the opening day.

Josep Garcia

Metzeler celebrates Mikael Persson (Husqvarna Factory Racing) as the new provisional leader of the E3 class thanks to two second places in Hungary. The Swedish rider rode a consistent race without making too many mistakes and received the class leader’s table in his hands at the end of the race. Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) arrived in Hungary with a sternum injury from the previous weekend’s GP in Slovakia and was unable to shine as usual.

Mikael Persson

Roni Kytonen (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) collected two excellent second places in the hard-fought Junior class while new signing Albin Norrbin (Fantic Factory Team E/50 Racing) won both days of competition in the Junior2 class.

Roni Kytonen

The all-Metzeler and Fantic fight for the Youth class title between Harry Edmondson (Fantic JET Racing) and Kevin Cristino (Fantic Factory Team E/50 Racing) continues. The winner of this long and hot Hungarian weekend was Kevin Cristino, who scored a second and a first place in his class.

Kevin Cristino

The FIM EnduroGP World Championship will now take a long break before moving to Zschopau, Germany, where the last round of the 2022 season will be held on 14, 15 and 16 October.

Results (Metzeler’s riders in bold):

Classification EnduroGP

VERONA Andrea p.193

RUPRECHT Wil p.165

GARCIA Josep p.155

 

Classification Classe E1

VERONA Andrea p.237

OLDRATI Thomas p.188

CAVALLO Matteo p.164

 

Classification Classe E2

RUPRECHT Wil p.191

WATSON Nathan p.179

GARCIA Josep p.170

 

Classification Classe E3

PERSSON  Mikael p.192

FREEMAN Brad p.189

PAVONI Matteo p.167

 

Classification Classe Junior

PICHON Zachary p.229

KYTONEN Roni p.186

FARGIER Luca p.162

 

Classification Classe Youth

EDMONDSON Harry p.210

CRISTINO Kevin p.191

PUHAKAINEN Samuli p.154
