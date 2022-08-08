Metzeler celebrates world title FIM Enduro GP World Championship

Zalaegerszeg (Hungary), 8 August 2022 – The 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship continues its run and just seven days after the GP of Slovakia riders took on Friday 5, Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 August, the sixth round of the season on Hungarian soil at Zalaegerszeg, a small village about 200 km from Budapest. A weekend characterised by high temperatures that saw the Metzeler riders measure themselves with predominantly soft and sandy terrain alternating with some passages on grass and a track inside a wood. For the occasion the Motoclub Track Race Promotion designed a course of just 47 kilometres, which kicked off on Friday evening with the Super Test, followed by two days of competition, both comprising three special tests to be repeated four times a day. An Enduro Test about 5.5 km long with soft terrain and many roots, a Cross Test about 3.5 km long, quite fast and with sandy terrain, followed by a very short artificial Extreme Test on the same 1 km course as the Super Test on Friday evening. Andrea Verona Masterful race for Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing). In the EnduroGP class the Spanish rider dominated both days of competition, setting a pace impossible for the competition. In Day One the all-METZELER podium was completed by Andrea Verona, official Gas Gas rider, and Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team). At the end of the race weekend Andrea Verona remained leader of the provisional EnduroGP standings with only one GP to go. Josep Garcia In Hungary and with one GP to go Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Gas Factory Racing) became World Champion in the E1 class for the third consecutive year and always using Metzeler Six Days Extreme tyres. On Day One, Australian rider Daniel Milner (Fantic D’Arpa Racing) took the third step of the podium in the E1 class. Andrea Verona In the E2 class, as in the EnduroGP, the absolute star was Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who won both days of racing, demonstrating his superiority. Excellent second place for Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) on the opening day. Josep Garcia Metzeler celebrates Mikael Persson (Husqvarna Factory Racing) as the new provisional leader of the E3 class thanks to two second places in Hungary. The Swedish rider rode a consistent race without making too many mistakes and received the class leader’s table in his hands at the end of the race. Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) arrived in Hungary with a sternum injury from the previous weekend’s GP in Slovakia and was unable to shine as usual. Mikael Persson Roni Kytonen (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) collected two excellent second places in the hard-fought Junior class while new signing Albin Norrbin (Fantic Factory Team E/50 Racing) won both days of competition in the Junior2 class. Roni Kytonen The all-Metzeler and Fantic fight for the Youth class title between Harry Edmondson (Fantic JET Racing) and Kevin Cristino (Fantic Factory Team E/50 Racing) continues. The winner of this long and hot Hungarian weekend was Kevin Cristino, who scored a second and a first place in his class. Kevin Cristino The FIM EnduroGP World Championship will now take a long break before moving to Zschopau, Germany, where the last round of the 2022 season will be held on 14, 15 and 16 October. Results (Metzeler’s riders in bold): Classification EnduroGP VERONA Andrea p.193 RUPRECHT Wil p.165 GARCIA Josep p.155 Classification Classe E1 VERONA Andrea p.237 OLDRATI Thomas p.188 CAVALLO Matteo p.164 Classification Classe E2 RUPRECHT Wil p.191 WATSON Nathan p.179 GARCIA Josep p.170 Classification Classe E3 PERSSON Mikael p.192 FREEMAN Brad p.189 PAVONI Matteo p.167 Classification Classe Junior PICHON Zachary p.229 KYTONEN Roni p.186 FARGIER Luca p.162 Classification Classe Youth EDMONDSON Harry p.210 CRISTINO Kevin p.191 PUHAKAINEN Samuli p.154