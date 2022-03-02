Motivation is High as MXGP Series Heads to Mantova

Following a sensational start to the MXGP season, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are looking to keep momentum as the series travels to the familiar sand of Mantova, Italy, for round two of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Lining up with renewed motivation after a confidence-boosting performance at the MXGP of Great Britain a few days ago, Jeremy Seewer is primed for another piece of podium silverware. The 27-year-old Swiss star who has celebrated five World Championship silver medals in his career – one at the Junior 125cc World Championship, two in MX2 and two in MXGP – had never started a season on the podium until last weekend. Currently third in the MXGP Championship Standings, the ’91’ looks forward to Mantova, the track where he celebrated his first-ever Grand Prix win inside the premier class – in 2020, where he hopes to fight for another victory.

Fresh off an incredible MXGP class debut that included a stunning Qualifying Race win, followed by two stellar rides in the championship races, Maxime Renaux is determined to keep building. At present, the 21-year-old rookie is fourth in the championship chase, just 12-points down on the series leader Tim Gajser. This weekend, the Frenchman will be focusing on getting out of the gate quickly and smoothly in both races so that he can start up front and challenge the lead.

Currently fifth in the MXGP Championship Standings, Glenn Coldenhoff is ready to fight for more points at round two. Having finished twice on the podium in Mantova in 2020, the 31-year-old Dutchman carries fond memories into the Lombardian Grand Prix, where he hopes for more of that same success to remain in close contention for this years’ MXGP crown.

After a severely infected wound kept him off the bike two weeks before the MX2 Grand Prix of Great Britain, Jago Geerts was thrilled to bounce back with a podium finish. Admitting that it wasn’t easy to start with, the 21-year-old Belgian made phenomenal progress throughout the weekend, where he confirmed that he remains an MX2 world title threat. After a week of solid training and healing, the ’93’ is excited to return to Mantova – the same track he ended his 2021 campaign with back-to-back Grand Prix victories. The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider enters the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship third in the MX2 Championship Standings.

Mantova staged its first Grand Prix in 1991 and has since hosted 15 more Grands Prix – a number that includes the tripleheader and doubleheader of events in 2020 and 2021. The familiar sand track is widely described as flat, tight, and compact. The surface is tricky; it’s hard-pack underneath, with a soft and sandy top-layer. The steepest point of the circuit is a small bank, but there are no hills, which means the track is less about horsepower and more about line choice and corner speed. It’s a slower, more technical track that has favored many Yamaha riders in the past, with Yamaha holding the record for most Grand Prix wins at the venue.

Joining the MXGP and MX2 Championships at the well-known venue this weekend will be the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team as it gets set to contest the opening round of the EMX250 Championship with riders Andrea Bonacorsi, Rick Elzinga and Dave Kooiker. At the same time, the 2022 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship will also kick off this weekend, with Yamaha stars Nancy van de Ven and Larissa Papenmeier gunning for glory.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP World Championship, 40-points

“There were some positives to take away from round one. My speed is very good, starts are good, we are consistently there, I’m feeling good, and starting off on the podium. There were some mistakes made and a couple of things I need to work on. I like Mantova. It’s not my favourite track, but for some reason, I always do well there, so I guess it suits me. The goal is, of course, the podium. I want to start up front and battle upfront, just mix it up, and collect as many points as possible.”

Maxime Renaux

4th MXGP World Championship, 35-points

“First one is done, my speed was there, and we saw that in the Timed Practice and then with the win in the Qualifying Race. I had the speed in the first race of the year and showed that I could fight for the first position. I need to work on my starts and be more consistent in that area. In the MXGP class, you really need to start in the top three to have the best shot at winning. So, I will really be working on improving there. I look forward to Mantova, I had a really good race there last year. This weekend I want to have consistent starts and then try to put everything together in both motos to get the job done.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP World Championship, 32-points

“My starts were really good in Matterley, so that is a positive. My speed was also pretty good, maybe a little bit off, but not too far. I need to be a bit more consistent. I was on the podium twice in 2020 at Mantova, and this weekend my goal will be to be on the podium again. This is always my goal and how it will be for the whole season. ”

Jago Geerts

3rd MX2 World Championship, 40-points

“I’m happy with how the first round went. I was not 100% after some problems with my arm the last two weeks. So, I’m really happy to start with a podium. I just need more bike time. I was not fully comfortable on the bike, but it went better and better every time we went on track. I like to ride in Mantova. Last year I won the two final GPs there. So, I have some good memories from there and hopefully, I can do well also this year. My goal is to be consistent again the whole weekend. I’m happy if I can end the weekend with a podium again.”