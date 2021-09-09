MotoAmerica Brings the Thunder to the North East for Round Eight

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 8, 2021 – MotoAmerica gets set for a double header to finish off the 2021 season, with the first half being round eight this weekend at New Jersey Motorsports Park, followed one week later by the grand finale at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.



The intensity of the final two rounds has also been increased by there being three Superbike races on the cards at each event compared to the usual two, giving Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) and Loris Baz a golden opportunity to seal top 10 finishes in the championship, with Baz in particular in with a shot of third place overall in 2021.



After some time at home in France over the past three weeks since round seven at Pittsburgh, Baz is ready to attack in what will be the home race for his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York team. The Frenchman needs two good rounds to seal a championship top three, with a 35 point deficit to make up to current third place rider, Suzuki’s Cameron Petersen.



For Wyman, this weekend marks the first time that he can count himself as almost fully fit since his Road America race two crash that broke his elbow. The gritty Arizona resident also has close ties to the North East, originally hailing from New York himself, and will no doubt be on for a good showing on his beautiful green and black Panera Bread Ducati in front of his home fans.



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“I’m ready to run in this double header, which should be fun,” Baz said. “This is the home round for the team. We’ve run some laps during a track day at New Jersey so we have an idea about gearing and general bike set up, which should mean we won’t struggle as much early in the weekend like last round. It’ll be nice to ride close to New York. We’ll have a lot of people on the team coming and we’ll be trying our best to finish the season with a strong performance.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to New Jersey,” said Wyman. “It’s a track I have had a lot of success at in the past, and with a few extra weeks under my belt for my injured arm to heal, I’m physically in a better place than I’ve been for a long time. The recovery process has been a bit of a saga but I’ve finally got some good strength back and I’m looking forward to closing out the season on a strong note with two good tracks and six more races on the schedule.”