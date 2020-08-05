MotoGP Ducati Team heads to Brno for 3rd 2020 MotoGP World Championship

The Ducati Team returns to action after a short break of almost two weeks this weekend, with the Czech Grand Prix. The historic Brno circuit has been on the calendar since 1987 (except 1992), and it will host the MotoGP World Championship again for the third round of 2020. Since its inauguration, the circuit has never undergone any layout modifications and has seen Ducati triumph on three occasions, the last in 2018 with Andrea Dovizioso, who took the victory ahead of his teammate Jorge Lorenzo.



The rider from Forlì, who is currently third in the championship standings with 26 points, also boasts a total of six podiums in Brno, including the second place in 2019 in the wet. This year Dovizioso aims to fight for the victory at the Czech race venue, trying to make the most of the favourable conditions of the track.



Petrucci (14th in the championship classification with 7 points) is also determined to return to fight for the top positions, after the crash at the Andalusia GP that forced him to retire in the race. The rider from Terni has always finished within the top ten at Brno since joining Ducati and has as his best result a sixth place in 2018 with the Pramac Racing Team.



After the first two Grand Prix of the 2020 season, Ducati is second in the manufacturers’ standings with 26 points, while the Ducati Team is third in the team standings with 33 points.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 3rd (26 points)

“It was good to have a week off to rest, before three consecutive race weekends that will be very challenging for everyone. Brno is a track that will allow us to take advantage of the strengths of our Desmosedici GP bike, but this won’t be enough because we will have to start strong immediately since Friday’s free practices. In Jerez we worked well, improving day by day and now we have to consolidate what we have learned so far in the next three races. It should also not be as hot as in the two Jerez GPs, and I think that too will be on our side. I have high expectations from this GP.”



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 14th (7 points)

“After Jerez, these three GPs will be key to figuring out if we can be competitive on all circuits. I can’t wait for the next race in Brno to eliminate the unpleasant feeling left by the crash in Jerez. All the information we collected in the first two races will help us to start this weekend with some clear aspects. Physically I feel good, and I am confident that I can get a good result”.



The Ducati Team will take to the track in Brno on Friday, August 7th, starting at 09:55 local time (GMT +2.00) for the first free practice session.



Circuit information



Country: Czech Republic

Name: Automotodrom Brno

Best lap: Pedrosa (Honda), 1:56.027 (167.6 km/h) – 2014

Circuit record: Márquez (Honda), 1:54.596 (169.7 km/h) – 2016

Top speed: Iannone (Ducati), 316.4 km/h – 2015

Track lenght: 5.403 km

Race distance: 21 laps (113.5 km)

Corners: 14 (6 left, 8 right)



2019 results

Podium: 1º Márquez (Honda); 2º Dovizioso (Ducati), 3º Miller (Ducati)

Pole Position: Márquez (Ducati), 2:02.753 (158.4 km/h)

Fastest lap: Rins (Suzuki), 1:56.912 (166.3 km/h)



Rider information



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 315 (217 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 23 (14 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: UK 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Position: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France 2003 (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)



Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 29 (born 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 139 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP)

Wins: 1 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGP)

Pole Position: –

First Pole: –

World Titles: –



Championship information



Riders standings

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 3º (26 points)

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 14º (7 points)



Manufacturer standings

Ducati – 2º (26 points)



Team standings

Ducati Team – 3º (33 points)​