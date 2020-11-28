MotoGP eSport Championship MotoGP20 final round of the 2020 season

Andrea Saveri finishes second on the podium in Race 1 at Silverstone in the final round of the 2020 MotoGP eSport Championship, while he is fifth in Race 2 at Valencia

The Ducati Corse eSport team rider Andrea Saveri, controlling the Desmosedici GP bike of the MotoGP 20 videogame, ends the 2020 season in fifth place.

Andrea Saveri, aka AndrewZh, rider of the Ducati Corse eSport team was back challenging the other 10 finalists of the MotoGP eSport Championship aboard the virtual Desmosedici GP bike of the MotoGP 20 videogame for the fourth and final round of the 2020 season.

It was the famous British track of Silverstone that set the stage for the first of the two encounters, which were both preceded by a short qualifying session. In Race 1, Saveri was the protagonist of an excellent qualifying, which saw him start from the front row of the grid with the third-fastest time. The 2019 Champion was then able to capitalise on his potential, finishing the race in second place, achieving his second podium of the season.

After the excellent performance in the first encounter, the gamer from Bologna returned to the console concentrated for Race 2 at Valencia, where he managed to finish another good qualifying session by conquering a front-row start once again with the second-fastest time. Unfortunately, unlike in Race 1, AndrewZh was unable to make his way through after the start, losing contact with the front group during the early stages. After a heated fight for fourth, Andrea finally ended the last race of the year in fifth place, finishing fifth also in the overall standings.

Andrea Saveri aka “AndrewZh” (#11 Ducati Corse eSport)

“After the bad luck that we had in the last two rounds, today I was finally able to redeem myself! I felt very competitive, and I am happy to close the season with another podium. Unfortunately, in Race 2, I wasn’t able to stay hooked to the front group right from the start. Otherwise, I could have aimed for the podium again. This year we close the championship in fifth place: it’s a pity because if we hadn’t lost important points in the races where I was involved in some accidents, we would indeed have been fighting for the first three positions in the final standings. I want to thank Ducati and Pro2BeSports for the support they have shown me during this season, and Dorna for being able to make this championship anyway, despite all the difficulties related to the crisis. Thanks also to all the people that continue to support me even after such a difficult 2020, which didn’t see me get the results I’d hoped for. I’m pumped and ready for 2021. I can’t wait to start again!”