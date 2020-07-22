MotoGP Italian team is ready to face another challenging weekend at Andalusia

Less than a week after the Spanish Grand Prix, which took place last Sunday at Jerez Circuit, the Ducati Team is back once again at the Spanish race track for the second round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship, the Grand Prix of Andalusia.



Andrea Dovizioso’s third place last Sunday (his best result in MotoGP at Jerez) brought to five the third places obtained by Ducati on the Spanish circuit, while the only victory and pole position of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in Andalusia date back to 2006 and 2003 respectively, both with Loris Capirossi.



After the podium of the rider from Forlì and the ninth place of Danilo Petrucci, the Italian team is ready to face another challenging weekend, with very similar conditions on the track, and the temperature of the asphalt that could again exceed 50 degrees. Thanks to the data collected last Sunday in the race, Dovizioso is confident that he can improve his performance and is aiming for another important result in the second Grand Prix of the season.



Danilo Petrucci, who last weekend was the protagonist of a difficult race due to the after-effects of the bad accident suffered in the pre-race tests, returns to the track intending to redeem himself. The rider from Terni, who boasts a fourth place in Jerez in 2018 with the Pramac Racing Team, is confident that he can fight for the top five positions on Sunday.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 3rd (16 points)

“After such an intense race weekend, I took advantage of these days to continue my rehabilitation after the collarbone surgery. Last Sunday’s result was good, and we managed to get positive feedback from the first Grand Prix of the year. We arrive ready at the second race and, above all, knowing better the aspects that we will have to improve to get more speed. It will be important to continue the work in this way, continuing to accumulate the maximum points without making mistakes. Temperatures will once again be very high, and the race will be physically tough. I want to wish Marc, Alex and Cal a speedy recovery. I hope to see them again on the track soon.”



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 9th (7 points)

“I can’t wait to race again in Jerez. After the last two days of rest, I feel much better: I managed to solve the stomach issues and also my neck muscle is fine. I know we have the potential to fight for the positions that count: Dovizioso, Miller and Bagnaia have shown that, so my goal for this race will be to stay in the top five. Although it is not an ideal track for our bike, I am sure that without physical problems I will be able to improve my performance. I also hope that Marc, Alex and Cal can recover well from their injuries and get back on track very soon.”



The Ducati Team will take to the track on Friday, 24th July for the first free practice session at 9:55 a.m. local time (GMT +2.00)



Circuit Information



Country: Spain

Name: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

Fastest Lap: Márquez (Honda), 1:38.051 (162,3 km/h) – 2019

Circuit Record: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:36.705 (164,6 km/h) – 2020

Top Speed: Dovizioso (Ducati), 296,7 km/h – 2020

Track Lenght: 4,423 km

Race Distance: 25 giri (110,6 km)

Corners: 13 (5 sinistra, 8 destra)



2020 Results

Podium: 1° Quartararo (Yamaha); 2° Viñales (Yamaha), 3° Dovizioso (Ducati)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha) 1:36.705 (164,6 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Márquez (Honda) 1:38.051 (162,3 km/h)



Rider Information



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 314 (216 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 23 (14 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: UK 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Position: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France 2003 (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)



Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 29 (born 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 138 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP)

Wins: 1 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGP)

Pole Position: –

First Pole: –

World Titles: –