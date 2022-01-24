MotoGP Partners with Michelin for golden era of close competition and superlative racing

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 24.

Michelin will be the title sponsor for the 2022 Argentina GP on April 1-3rd at the Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo and named the Gran Premio Michelin® de la República Argentina.

Michelin has been the official, sole tyre supplier to the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing since 2016. MotoGP™ has since enjoyed a golden era of close competition and superlative racing, with records routinely broken and some of the closest top 15 finishes in premier class history continuing to rack up, season by season.

Michelin has also been the sole tyre supplier to the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup since its inception in 2019 and was a founding partner of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship, which began two years earlier. Title sponsorship of the 2022 Argentina GP adds another agreement to a longstanding partnership between Michelin and Dorna Sports that only continues to go from strength to strength – both on track and off.

Maria Esperanza Gaspar Aguilon, Senior Vice President Business Line 2 Wheels Worldwide, Michelin said: “We are extremely proud to be the title sponsor of the 2022 Argentina Grand Prix. Not only will it continue to strengthen our position in a global context, but importantly on a regional level in South America. It is an excellent opportunity for us to promote the Michelin brand partnership in MotoGP and specifically our motorcycle tyres available for our consumers in this rapidly growing and key market for the Michelin Group.”

Marc Saurina, Senior Director of Global Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports said: “We are delighted to announce Michelin as the title sponsor for this year’s Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo. Michelin is a vital partner for Dorna Sports and an integral part of MotoGP, MotoE and the MotoGP eSport Championship, and we’re very proud to see the Michelin name take top billing at a Grand Prix once again in 2022.”