MotoGP World Championship arrives in Le Mans for French GP

The MotoGP World Championship arrives in Le Mans for the French GP, the seventh round of the 2022 season, which will be held this weekend at the historic Bugatti Circuit.

The famous track in the Sarthe region has been uninterruptedly present on the calendar since 2000 and has seen Ducati score eleven podiums so far, including two victories. The Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer has won the last two editions of the French GP. In 2020, Danilo Petrucci took a spectacular victory in the wet, while last year Jack Miller scored his second consecutive victory with the Desmosedici GP in a race made difficult by rain and a “flag-to-flag”.

The Australian rider, who currently sits eleventh in the overall standings with one podium finish this year – third place at Austin (USA) – is looking to be the star of the race in France. The same goes for his teammate Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the last GP, held at Jerez in Spain. The Italian aims to continue with the momentum and shorten the distance from the top of the standings, which currently sees him fifth, 33 points behind leader Quartararo.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (56 points)

“This week off has definitely helped me recover and let my shoulder rest after the two consecutive Grands Prix of Portimão and Jerez, which were very demanding. We are coming to France to a track that I generally like a lot and where I always enjoy riding, but it is definitely not an easy track either, where we struggled a bit in the dry last year. Compared to last year, the weather should be better this year: no rain is forecast, and the temperatures also seem higher. Our goal is to continue the excellent work done at Jerez and be competitive and fast here in France.

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 11th (42 points)

“I’m happy to be back racing in France, where I definitely had some good memories after the win last year! I really love the Le Mans track, and I feel I can be competitive again this year with the Desmosedici GP 22. The weather forecast for this weekend is good, but the weather in this region always tends to be rather unpredictable. In any case, I’m ready to tackle the weekend in any conditions to get another good result on Sunday in the race!”

The MotoGP riders will take to the track on Friday at 9:55am for the first free practice session, while the French GP will get underway on Sunday at 2:00pm CEST over a 27-lap distance.

Circuit Information

Country: France

Name: Bugatti Circuit

Best lap: Viñales (Yamaha) 1:32.309 (163.2 km/h) – 2017

Circuit record: Zarco (KTM) 1:31.185 (165.2 km/h) – 2018

Top speed: Alex Márquez (Honda), 323,7 km/h – 2021

Track length: 4.2 km

Race distance: 27 laps (113 km)

Corners: 14 (5 left, 9 right)

2021 Results

Podium: 1° Miller (Ducati); 2° Zarco (Ducati), 3° Quartararo (Yamaha)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha) 1:32.600 (162,6 km/h)

Fastest lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:33.048 (161,9 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 158 (53 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 15 (5 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole position: 14 (7 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)

Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 178 (123 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP Win: Netherands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole position: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First Pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –

Championship Information

Riders’ standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5° (56 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 11° (42 points)

Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 1º (131 points)

Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 4° (98 points)