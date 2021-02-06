MOTORCYCLE RACING WEEKEND ACTION – February 6th

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 5.

The first weekend of February sees Suzuki RM-Z riders back on track in America for Round 6 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki’s Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap are aboard their RM-Z450 machinery, while BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki rider John Short will line-up for the sixth round of the East series on his RM-Z250.

