MV AGUSTA DONATES PCR MACHINE FOR QUICK TESTING TO VARESE HOSPITALS

Varese, April 3, 2020 – MV Agusta takes the field in the solidarity race to support Varese community hospitals facing the coronavirus emergency. The company donated a sophisticated testing machinery able to process up to 96 swabs in just 30 minutes. The system can also be used remotely and will be deployed in Professor Fausto Sessa’s department.

The machine, by the name of QuantStudioTM 5 Real-Time PCR System is produced by British Thermo Fisher Scientific, and is a welcome addition to the equipment already in use by the Varese hospital. It will help address the growing needs for testing in the area, rapidly identifying affected individuals. Health workers and the medical staff will also have access to the testing, for their own protection and that of their families. This particular machine is not specifically dedicated to the virus, but it will also greatly improve, once the emergency is over, the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities in the entire virology field.

MV Agusta’s initiative stems from its collaboration with Fondazione Circolo della Bontà Onlus, a local charity who started raising funds for the coronavirus emergency on March 8, which already resulted in the donation of important intensive care equipment to the Varese hospital.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. commented: “It is important for us to do our part in this particular moment, supporting those who are working to address this situation and protect our community. Fondazione Circolo della Bontà helped us single-out some critical needs, so we were able to act swiftly and efficiently. We are also keeping in touch with the Varese hospital to identify further opportunities of intervention.”

“We are grateful for this constructive collaboration, and for the support we received from the company”, said Gianni Spartà, President of the Circolo della Bontà foundation, “the local community is responding to the situation in a formidable way. The hashtag we launched in 2011, #takecareofwhotakescareofyou, seems today more appropriate than ever”.