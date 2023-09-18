MXGP Bronze Medal with Stunning Grand Prix Win in Italy

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer emerged victorious at the 18th and penultimate round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Maggiora, Italy. As a result, the Swiss sensation, who started his 110th consecutive Grand Prix inside the premier class this weekend, has secured this year’s bronze medal. Teammates Glenn Coldenhoff and Maxime Renaux were classified eighth and 16th, respectively.

The MXGP of Italy got off to an exceptional start for Seewer. The Swiss star ran a phenomenal pace around the hard and slick hillside of Maggiora as he pursued the newly crowned World Champion, Jorge Prado, in a challenge of the victory in Race One. Despite pushing the Spaniard to the flag, an opportunity to pass never materialized, which forced the ‘91’ to settle for second.

At the same time, Coldenhoff was squeezed at turn one and had to fight back from 10th to seventh, while Renaux finished 18th after a fall on the opening lap.

In the second and final race of the day, Seewer started outside of the top-five but kept fighting forward and eventually finished fourth, which was enough to secure the Grand Prix win.

Heavy rain throughout the week made the Maggiora circuit trickier than usual. With limited line choice at the tight and hilly Maggiora circuit, a good start was a crucial element in the result of the Grand Prix. After a midpack start in Race Two, Coldenhoff and Renaux both struggled to make inroads. Coldenhoff battled to ninth, while Renaux only moved as far up as 12th.

With only 60 points left to race for in 2023, the top-three positions in the MXGP World Championship were finalized at the Italian Grand Prix. Seewer aims to carry his winning momentum into the final round, which will take place in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, next weekend, September 23 – 24, while Coldenhoff and Renaux are eager to bounce back and finish the season strong.

Jeremy Seewer

MXGP of Italy winner, 40-points

3rd MXGP World Championship Standings, 719-points

“This one was special. I didn’t even know I won the GP. Things fell in my favour for once, which was nice. I feel like it was my turn to have some luck after so many stints of bad luck this season. I was super happy with my riding today, which was actually nothing special because the track did not have too many lines. But, when you win the GP, you can’t say much about the track; you’ll happily take that bonus. The top-three positions in the championship are decided now, so I can enjoy the last round in Matterley Basin and then do something cool at ‘The Nations’.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

8th MXGP of Italy, 26-points

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 655-points

“Physically, I am feeling good. I can finish the moto’s strong, pushing all the way to the end. Today, I was riding well, I just missed good starts and then I had to come through the pack. I made some good passes in both races. Riding wise, I am happy, but my starts are terrible at the moment, and with that part, I am disappointed.”

Maxime Renaux

16th MXGP of Italy, 12-points

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 314-points

“Starting from behind, I had to push really hard to pass riders, and I struggled with that today. I cannot say that it was not possible to pass, and perhaps my mind was not clear enough to find the best lines, but I really struggled to find places to make up time. Starting from last did not help, but I also did not feel the best on the track today as well. So, back to work.”