National Hare & Hound Lucerne Valley – EnduroCross Prescott Valley – GNCC Crawfordsville Results

National Hare & Hound – Round 9 Lucerne Valley, CA Beta Racing had a great season-ending race at the Hare and Hound series last weekend. Good results across the entire team made for a fun weekend. Zane Roberts was on a mission to put his bike on the top step of the podium this year. He reached the top three in every race but one this year, yet the top spot had alluded him all season. On Sunday, however, he would not be denied. Zane rode strong and determined to pick up 1st place in the Open Pro Class. Morgan Tanke Colón after driving all night from EnduroCross the night before showed up to the race not sure how she would perform. But from the start, she felt strong and after coming into the pits in 2nd, she felt confident she could take the lead. She was able to track down the leader and pass her to take 1st place in the Pro Women class. After wrapping up the Pro Championship last round, Joe Wasson, rode a Beta 125 RR in the Open Pro and had a ton of fun doing it. Wasson was competitive on the 125, finishing 5th in his class and 8th overall on the day. Results: Zane Roberts – 1st – Open Pro Joe Wasson – 5th – Open Pro 2021 Hare & Hound Pro Champion Morgan Tanke Colón – 1st Place – Pro Women Photos by: Kato