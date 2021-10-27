National Hare & Hound Lucerne Valley – EnduroCross Prescott Valley – GNCC Crawfordsville Results

Beta Racing had a great season-ending race at the Hare and Hound series last weekend. Good results across the entire team made for a fun weekend. Zane Roberts was on a mission to put his bike on the top step of the podium this year. He reached the top three in every race but one this year, yet the top spot had alluded him all season. On Sunday, however, he would not be denied. Zane rode strong and determined to pick up 1st place in the Open Pro Class. Morgan Tanke Colón after driving all night from EnduroCross the night before showed up to the race not sure how she would perform. But from the start, she felt strong and after coming into the pits in 2nd, she felt confident she could take the lead. She was able to track down the leader and pass her to take 1st place in the Pro Women class. After wrapping up the Pro Championship last round, Joe Wasson, rode a Beta 125 RR in the Open Pro and had a ton of fun doing it. Wasson was competitive on the 125, finishing 5th in his class and 8th overall on the day.
Results:
Zane Roberts – 1st – Open Pro
Joe Wasson – 5th – Open Pro
2021 Hare & Hound Pro Champion
Morgan Tanke Colón – 1st Place – Pro Women
Photos by: Kato
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“Stoked to finally get my first win at a National Hare and Hound this weekend! It was far from the smoothest race I’ve ever had with a couple of crashes in the technical rocks on the second lap but I managed to hold it together to bring home my first win. It’s a nice cap to what has been a great Hare and Hound season for both myself and the entire team!”
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“I wasn’t sure how well I was going to do since I raced the EnduroCross the night before in Arizona. But I felt great right off the start and was able to hold a great pace. After leaving the pits for the second loop sitting in second place I felt confident that I could get into the lead. I was able to do just that and take the win! I’m glad to wrap up the NHHA season on the top step and I can’t thank Beta USA enough for all of the support.”
Joe Wasson
Factory 125 RR
“The last round of the NHHA series was epic! Since I had won the championship one round early we decided to bring out the 125 and have some fun! I ended up 8th overall and had some of the best times ever! What an incredible weekend and the rest of the team crushed it.”
EnduroCross – Round 4
Prescott Valley, AZ
As mentioned above, this was the first of two events for Morgan this weekend. Out of the gates, Morgan wasn’t able to get off to the best start with some mistakes costing her time in the race. She was able to hang on to third place for her fourth straight podium finish in the series. Tim Apolle has been through the wringer since the last race in Texas. He injured his knee in that event and days after his race bike and equipment were stolen out of his van. He was able to overcome those setbacks and turn out a respectable finish considering the obstacles that were in front of him.
Results:
Morgan Tanke Colón – 3rd – Women’s Pro
Tim Apolle – 7/8/6 – 7th – Super EnduroCross
Photos by: Diahann Tanke
Morgan Tanke Colón
Factory 300 RR
“We had a busy weekend with the EnduroCross on Saturday in AZ and the Hare & Hound Sunday in CA. On Saturday at EnduroCross I some mistakes made that cost me a lot of time, but I was able to hang on to a 3rd place finish.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“Despite my knee injury from the last race and theft of my motorcycle & equipment last week, I was still able to overcome that and achieve 7th overall in Prescott Valley. Overall, I am incredibly grateful that my knee did not let me down and that I received fast support from Beta and numerous friends in a very short time in order to continue living my dream here. However, the result is not satisfactory for me. I will give it my all for the doubleheader in Denver next weekend.”
GNCC – Round 13
Crawfordsville, IN
In the wildest event this year, The Ironman GNCC was one for the ages. An already soggy facility received non-stop rain the entire weekend turning the race track into a river in some spots. At the starting line, race officials shortened the event to a two-hour race due to the waning sunlight. Both riders got a good jump off the line and were in the top three heading into the woods. After the first lap, Thorn Devlin was in 4th and Max had pushed up to 2nd. The following lap course conditions took a turn for the worst and most spots were seat deep of water leading to issues for every rider in the race. Max was unable to finish the race with the mud gunking up his bike. Thorn was able to push on and fought hard for a 5th place finish.
Results:
Thorn Devlin – 5th – XC2
Max Fernandez – 8th – XC3
Photos by: Ken Hill
Thorn Devlin
Factory 250 RR
“The conditions at the last round of the GNCC series were one we will never forget. My Beta 250RR never missed a beat in the challenging conditions. I live for days like this and love the challenge. Thank you Beta USA and team for everything, that one was well earned for all.”
Max Fernandez
Factory 125 RR
“I got off to a good start and from there just tried to survive. I had a really good first lap then experienced a setback in the second lap that ended my day early. I had a lot of fun battling the muddy conditions.”
