New Beta 300 RX to Race this Weekend

Dare DeMartile will be riding for Beta Motorcycles at the 2-Stroke Nationals aboard the Beta 300 RX. DeMartile is filling in for Carlen Gardner who rode the 300 RX last year at the 2-Stroke Nationals but suffered a broken wrist a couple of weeks ago at round 10 of the AMA Supercross in Texas. Dare is a very capable rider from Northern California, with 15 AMA Pro Motocross appearances in the 450 class. Last year Dare finished 2nd in the Open Pro Class at the 2-Stroke Nationals.

“I am very excited to race the RX. I felt right at home when I hopped on it a couple of days ago. I’ve ridden two strokes for a very long time and this one is my favorite so far,” said Dare. “I’m very thankful to be representing Beta and putting them on the map in the motocross industry.”

The 2-Stroke Nationals is this weekend at the Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, CA.