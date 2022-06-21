NEW CANADA FIRST FLAGSHIP APRILIA MOTO GUZZI PIAGGIO AND VESPA STORE OPENS

PIAGGIO GROUP CELEBRATES THE GRAND OPENING OF THE FIRST COMPLETE ALL-BRAND RETAIL CONCEPT IN CANADA, WITH MOTOS ILLIMITEES IN MONTREAL

HOSTING APRILIA, MOTO GUZZI, PIAGGIO AND VESPA BRANDS ALL WITHIN A SINGLE RETAIL LOCATION, MOTOS ILLIMITEES LAUNCHES THE EXCLUSIVE PIAGGIO GROUP SHOWROOM, JOINING THE OTHER FLAGSHIPS WORLDWIDE

NEW YORK, 20 JUNE 2022 – Piaggio Group Americas, the Piaggio Group (PIA.MI) associated company with headquarters in New York, celebrates the grand opening of Piaggio Group Motos Illimitees this week in Montreal. The flagship is an exclusive Piaggio Group retail location featuring Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, and Vespa motorcycles and scooters, which shares a global vision of an elevated two-wheeled dealership experience. Together under one roof the MotoPlex retail concept provides service, accessories, merchandising and entertainment, to give customers a unique global vision of the two-wheeled world.

Motos Illimitees is located at 3300 Bd des Entreprises in Terrebonne, Quebec, and joins other select Piaggio Group franchises around the world in cities such as Shanghai, Milan, Mexico City, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Dubai, and over 500 others worldwide. The first in Canada is a milestone for Piaggio Group Americas and the Canadian market.

“The extension of this retail flagship concept for Piaggio Group has been a critical element to our global retail vision. The right retail environment to showcase our brands is a top priority, and with Motos Illimitees, we have partnered with the right dealership, to support one of the most passionate two-wheeled markets in the Americas, in Montreal,” says Marco d’Acunzo, President and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas, “We are pleased to welcome this flagship into our network, and are happy to see the success they are already generating with the Piaggio brands.”

“It is a privilege and honor to join in this new adventure with the Piaggio Group,” says Lynn Landry, Owner of Motos Illimitees, “We are very excited to be working together to grow this new concept, as the first in Canada, with this wonderful retail environment that celebrates each of the brands. Our team is enthusiastic about the new possibilities with Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa and Piaggio, and are eager to share this with our market and our existing customers.”