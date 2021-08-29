No limit on the number of Bol d’Or spectators

FANS TO RETURN FOR THE BOL D’OR 24-HOUR

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 28.

The Bol d’Or 24-Hour Endurance World Championship race in France next month will be open to fans.

All FIM EWC races have been held behind closed doors since August 2020 due to the ongoing crisis, but the September 18-19th event at the Paul Ricard Circuit in Le Castellet will open them for this third and penultimate round of the 2021 series.

There will be no limit on the number of spectators, but members of the public will have to show a valid segregation WWII health passport and their ticket to attend.

Sophie Casasnovas, President of Larivière Organisation, the organiser of the Bol d’Or:

“The cancellation of the 2020 Bol d’Or, like many other sporting events, came as a shock for the competitors as well as all our spectators. It has been more than a year since the start of the pandemic, and I am thrilled that we can once again welcome the riders and fans. We’re fortunate enough to be able to do so in the proper conditions, with no limit on numbers. The health passport and barrier gestures will not stop fans from fully enjoying the show on the track and the live events taking place throughout the weekend. See you in 3 weeks at a full-on motorcycling fiesta!”