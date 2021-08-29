CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb had a strong finish to Saturday’s Ironman National where he made his first podium appearance of the season with third overall in the 450MX class. Teammate Marvin Musquin was unfortunately sidelined at Round 10 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a positive test.
Webb was solid all day, beginning with a good foundation of fifth in the day’s qualifying. He found himself just outside the top-five off the start of Moto 1 and he quickly charged from sixth to fourth in the opening laps. He maintained a top-four position for the remainder of the race, battling just outside podium contention to finish fourth in the moto.
In Moto 2, Webb powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION into second off the start, making the pass into the lead a few turns in. He faced pressure early on but was able to maintain his lead until lap four when Eli Tomac overtook the top spot. Eventually settling into third, Webb continued to charge hard as he caught the front-runners once again late in the race to finish close behind in third.
Webb: “Today was overall a step in the right direction and an awesome day. Getting our first podium of the year feels great and means that all the hard work is paying off – better late than never. I’m super happy with today and looking forward to finishing these last two strong.”
Max Vohland had a great start in Moto 1 as he charged his KTM 250 SX-F into third on the opening lap. The 250MX rookie ran inside the top three for the first few laps before shuffling back to just outside the top-five halfway through the race. With a strong performance through the checkers, Vohland secured seventh in Moto 1.
Vohland got off to a seventh-place start in Moto 2 and he held steady in the beginning laps. Making a mid-race charge, he climbed up to fifth and looked to be on-track to bring home a top-five finish until a mechanical issue ended his race with two laps to go. With moto scores of 7-29, Vohland ultimately came away with 15th overall on the day.
Vohland: “I had a pretty solid day. In the first moto, I got off to a really good start and was up front and battled, ending up seventh. In the second moto, I was feeling really good and really strong running fifth for a majority of the moto and ended up having a small bike failure with two laps to go. It’s unfortunate but it is what it is, I rode good and felt good, so I’ll carry the momentum into Pala and definitely looking forward to Hangtown after that.”
The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will return to racing next Saturday, September 4 with the Pala National in Pala, California.
Results 450MX Class – Ironman National
1. Eli Tomac (USA), Kawasaki, 2-1
2. Dylan Ferrandis (FRA), Yamaha, 1-2
3. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM, 4-3
OTHER KTM
7. Joey Savatgy (USA), KTM
8. Justin Bogle (USA), KTM
11. Ben LaMay (USA), KTM
19. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM
23. Chris Canning (USA), KTM
26. Nicolas Rolando (USA), KTM
27. Lane Shaw (USA), KTM
29. Michael Hicks (USA), KTM
30. Nathen LaPorte (USA), KTM
35. Tylor Skodras (USA), KTM
41. Spencer Winter (USA), KTM
42. Tristan Lane (USA), KTM
Results 250MX Class – Ironman National
1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1
2. Jo Shimoda (JAP), Kawasaki, 2-3
3. Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 4-4
OTHER KTM
14. Joshua Varize (USA), KTM
15. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 7-29
18. Christopher Prebula (USA), KTM
24. Vincent Luhovey (USA), KTM
26. Jeffrey Walker (USA), KTM
30. Cole Harkins (USA), KTM
35. Xylian Ramella (SWI), KTM
36. Stephen Hooker (USA), KTM
38. Chad Saultz (USA), KTM
42. Conner Burger (USA) KTM
43. Kyle Greeson (USA), KTM
Standings 450MX Class 2021 after 10 of 12 rounds
1. Dylan Ferrandis, 439 points
2. Ken Roczen, 389
3. Eli Tomac, 368
OTHER KTM
5. Cooper Webb, 278
6. Marvin Musquin, 240
10. Joey Savatgy, 216
14. Justin Bogle, 143
18. Fredrik Noren, 58
Standings 250MX Class 2021 after 10 of 12 rounds
1. Jett Lawrence, 414
2. Justin Cooper, 403
3. Hunter Lawrence, 319
OTHER KTM
10. Max Vohland, 182
18. Josh Varize, 91