CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb had a strong finish to Saturday’s Ironman National where he made his first podium appearance of the season with third overall in the 450MX class. Teammate Marvin Musquin was unfortunately sidelined at Round 10 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a positive test.

Webb was solid all day, beginning with a good foundation of fifth in the day’s qualifying. He found himself just outside the top-five off the start of Moto 1 and he quickly charged from sixth to fourth in the opening laps. He maintained a top-four position for the remainder of the race, battling just outside podium contention to finish fourth in the moto.

In Moto 2, Webb powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION into second off the start, making the pass into the lead a few turns in. He faced pressure early on but was able to maintain his lead until lap four when Eli Tomac overtook the top spot. Eventually settling into third, Webb continued to charge hard as he caught the front-runners once again late in the race to finish close behind in third.

Webb: “Today was overall a step in the right direction and an awesome day. Getting our first podium of the year feels great and means that all the hard work is paying off – better late than never. I’m super happy with today and looking forward to finishing these last two strong.”

Max Vohland had a great start in Moto 1 as he charged his KTM 250 SX-F into third on the opening lap. The 250MX rookie ran inside the top three for the first few laps before shuffling back to just outside the top-five halfway through the race. With a strong performance through the checkers, Vohland secured seventh in Moto 1.

Vohland got off to a seventh-place start in Moto 2 and he held steady in the beginning laps. Making a mid-race charge, he climbed up to fifth and looked to be on-track to bring home a top-five finish until a mechanical issue ended his race with two laps to go. With moto scores of 7-29, Vohland ultimately came away with 15th overall on the day.

Vohland: “I had a pretty solid day. In the first moto, I got off to a really good start and was up front and battled, ending up seventh. In the second moto, I was feeling really good and really strong running fifth for a majority of the moto and ended up having a small bike failure with two laps to go. It’s unfortunate but it is what it is, I rode good and felt good, so I’ll carry the momentum into Pala and definitely looking forward to Hangtown after that.”

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship will return to racing next Saturday, September 4 with the Pala National in Pala, California.

Results 450MX Class – Ironman National

1. Eli Tomac (USA), Kawasaki, 2-1

2. Dylan Ferrandis (FRA), Yamaha, 1-2

3. Cooper Webb (USA), KTM, 4-3

OTHER KTM

7. Joey Savatgy (USA), KTM

8. Justin Bogle (USA), KTM

11. Ben LaMay (USA), KTM

19. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM

23. Chris Canning (USA), KTM

26. Nicolas Rolando (USA), KTM

27. Lane Shaw (USA), KTM

29. Michael Hicks (USA), KTM

30. Nathen LaPorte (USA), KTM

35. Tylor Skodras (USA), KTM

41. Spencer Winter (USA), KTM

42. Tristan Lane (USA), KTM

Results 250MX Class – Ironman National

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1

2. Jo Shimoda (JAP), Kawasaki, 2-3

3. Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 4-4

OTHER KTM

14. Joshua Varize (USA), KTM

15. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 7-29

18. Christopher Prebula (USA), KTM

24. Vincent Luhovey (USA), KTM

26. Jeffrey Walker (USA), KTM

30. Cole Harkins (USA), KTM

35. Xylian Ramella (SWI), KTM

36. Stephen Hooker (USA), KTM

38. Chad Saultz (USA), KTM

42. Conner Burger (USA) KTM

43. Kyle Greeson (USA), KTM

Standings 450MX Class 2021 after 10 of 12 rounds

1. Dylan Ferrandis, 439 points

2. Ken Roczen, 389

3. Eli Tomac, 368

OTHER KTM

5. Cooper Webb, 278

6. Marvin Musquin, 240

10. Joey Savatgy, 216

14. Justin Bogle, 143

18. Fredrik Noren, 58

Standings 250MX Class 2021 after 10 of 12 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 414

2. Justin Cooper, 403

3. Hunter Lawrence, 319

OTHER KTM

10. Max Vohland, 182

18. Josh Varize, 91