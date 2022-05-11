Official Online Retailer Returns as Key Partner for 50th Anniversary of Pro Motocross Championship

W.Va. (May 10, 2022) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that online industry retail giant MotoSport will return as a key partner for the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, signifying the ninth season of support from the company. The Pacific Northwest-based seller of parts, apparel, and accessories for the powersports marketplace will continue its role as “Official Online Retailer” of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, while also serving as title sponsor of both the MotoSport Holeshot and the legendary MotoSport Washougal National, on July 23, in the Pacific Northwest.

“At its core, MotoSport is a company rooted with an unwavering passion for this incredible sport, providing a one-stop shop for any motorcycle enthusiast to fulfill their needs and satiate their appetite for riding,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The very individuals who started the company are weekend warriors just like so many members of our passionate fanbase and their connections to the foundation of American motocross creates a personal connection to the business that sets it apart within the e-commerce space. This makes them invaluable partners as we embark on the landmark 50th anniversary season of Pro Motocross.”