Official Online Retailer Returns as Key Partner for 50th Anniversary of Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 10, 2022) – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that online industry retail giant MotoSport will return as a key partner for the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, signifying the ninth season of support from the company. The Pacific Northwest-based seller of parts, apparel, and accessories for the powersports marketplace will continue its role as “Official Online Retailer” of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, while also serving as title sponsor of both the MotoSport Holeshot and the legendary MotoSport Washougal National, on July 23, in the Pacific Northwest.
“At its core, MotoSport is a company rooted with an unwavering passion for this incredible sport, providing a one-stop shop for any motorcycle enthusiast to fulfill their needs and satiate their appetite for riding,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The very individuals who started the company are weekend warriors just like so many members of our passionate fanbase and their connections to the foundation of American motocross creates a personal connection to the business that sets it apart within the e-commerce space. This makes them invaluable partners as we embark on the landmark 50th anniversary season of Pro Motocross.”
Founded in 1999, MotoSport has been a pioneer within the online retail space thanks to its numerous connections with influential figures in the industry, notably within the off-road hotbed of the Pacific Northwest. For more than two decades MotoSport has remained steadfast in its commitment to give back to the industry and has continued to lend its support to motorcycle events, initiatives, and causes of all kinds. Its legacy and impact on the industry is undeniable, which makes it a natural fit as one of the championship’s most prominent corporate partners.
“MotoSport was founded by a racing enthusiast and now employs former pros, everyday riders, and weekend warriors, all of whom are diehard fans of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, so we’re thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the series and play an important role in its 50th anniversary,” said Scott Huddleston, Senior Vice President and General Manager of MotoSport. “Our team of knowledgeable gearheads work tirelessly to make your next ride your best ride, which has allowed us to remain at the forefront of the e-commerce marketplace while staying connected to the grassroots level of motorcycling, both on and off road.”
The holeshot remains one of the most exciting and most important elements of any moto and will set the stage in the battle for victory across all 48 motos this summer.
Photo: Align Media
The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be bookended by the holiday weekends that serve as the proverbial starting point and finishing point of the summer, with the season-opening round over Memorial Day Weekend on May 28 and the season finale over Labor Day Weekend on September 3. The 12-round season will visit 10 different states, visiting iconic venues with decades of history like the Hangtown Classic (June 4), High Point Raceway (June 18), RedBud MX (July 2), The Wick 338 (July 9), Spring Creek MX Park (July 16), Washougal MX Park (July 23), Unadilla MX (August 13), and Budds Creek Motocross Park (August 20), as well as additional world-class venues in Fox Raceway (May 28 & September 3), Thunder Valley Motocross Park (June 11), and Ironman Raceway (August 27).
Tickets to each round of the 2022 season are now available and can be purchased by visiting the official website of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, ProMotocross.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The title sponsor is Lucas Oil, a leading producer of premium oils, greases, and problem-solving additives, all made in America. Broadcast coverage will be showcased live all season long on MAVTV Motorsports Network and the MAVTV Plus streaming service, with three rounds broadcast live on NBC Network.
Lucas Oil Products, Inc.
Lucas Oil Products was founded by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Since its inception, Lucas has steadfastly adhered to this corporate objective. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas has established itself as the top selling additive line in the United States. Additionally, Lucas Oil offers a premium line of motor oils, greases, fuel treatments, industrial lubricants, and problem-solving additives to help firmly establish Lucas Oil as a prominent figure in the marketplace. It has provided title sponsorship of the world’s prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series since the 2009 season.
MAVTV Motorsports Network
MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events, including unprecedented live coverage of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, cross-country motorcycle and ATV racing, ATV motocross, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none.
MAVTV Motorsports Network is available on most cable, satellite, and digital television providers. MAVTV Plus provides worldwide live streaming for all Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events for a yearly subscription of $99, or for $6.99 a month.
Use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription:
MotoSport
MotoSport has led the powersports industry by offering the best selection of parts, gear, tires and accessories since 1999 for your dirt bike, motorcycle, ATV or side-by-side. MotoSport wants to “make your next ride your best ride” by making it easy to order online and receive outstanding customer service from their knowledgeable Gearheads who own, ride and wrench on their machines.
