ONSISTENCY CONTINUES FOR MALCOLM STEWART AND CHRISTIAN CRAIG IN COLORADO

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig have further established themselves among the top 10 of 450MX in the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, with Stewart a picture of consistency for P8 and Craig gaining strength on his way to 10th at Thunder Valley, Colorado.

Stewart continues to impress in his full-time return to the outdoors, charging hard to 7-7 moto finishes at Round 3 and earning eighth overall. He’s drawing closer toward the front of the field on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition, benefiting from increasing confidence and making the most of being at the races, now ranked ninth in the standings.

commented Stewart. “Practice was okay considering it’s been 10 years since I’ve been here – I’m probably going to keep saying that for my next few quotes until we get to Unadilla! – and I’m having a good time so far. We went 7-7 for eighth overall, so at the end of the day, all we can do is keep moving forward. I felt like I was in some good battles between sixth to eighth, so we’ll try to be in with those guys and moving forward. I honestly feel like we’re in a good spot and I’m stoked with the team – we made some changes for that second moto and they made the right decisions to help me feel more comfortable again. We’re here to race hard and have fun, then we’ll see where the results are towards the end of the season.” “Thunder Valley treated me well,”“Practice was okay considering it’s been 10 years since I’ve been here – I’m probably going to keep saying that for my next few quotes until we get to Unadilla! – and I’m having a good time so far. We went 7-7 for eighth overall, so at the end of the day, all we can do is keep moving forward. I felt like I was in some good battles between sixth to eighth, so we’ll try to be in with those guys and moving forward. I honestly feel like we’re in a good spot and I’m stoked with the team – we made some changes for that second moto and they made the right decisions to help me feel more comfortable again. We’re here to race hard and have fun, then we’ll see where the results are towards the end of the season.”

As for Craig, still working his way back to 100 percent fitness following an extended stint on the sidelines, he raced to his second top 10 result in a row. With his speed elevating and strength in his elbow improving, Craig went 9-10 for P10 overall, which he will be able to further build upon into the middle stages of the season, and he’s currently positioned 11th in the series.

Craig recalled. “I didn’t have the best qualifying result, but felt pretty confident with my bike and set-up. First moto, I made some quick passes into the top 10 and was battling with my teammate for much of the moto to finish ninth – my best of the season so far. Second moto was similar, I was in ninth for most of it until I was passed toward the end, but overall my speed was better and strength is slowly coming around in my elbow. We’ll keep doing this and improving each week.” “Today was a positive day,”“I didn’t have the best qualifying result, but felt pretty confident with my bike and set-up. First moto, I made some quick passes into the top 10 and was battling with my teammate for much of the moto to finish ninth – my best of the season so far. Second moto was similar, I was in ninth for most of it until I was passed toward the end, but overall my speed was better and strength is slowly coming around in my elbow. We’ll keep doing this and improving each week.”

In his first appearance at Thunder Valley, 250MX newcomer Casey Cochran faced added challenges this weekend on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition, while learning the circuit in technical conditions. After qualifying 15th and then being caught up in a first turn pile-up at the beginning of Moto 1, the teenager registered 16-16 scores for 16th overall, and he also sits P16 in the championship.

said Cochran. “Never being here before and learning it, that kind of showed, so we’re going to keep our heads high and get ready for next weekend at High Point. We’ll make some progress and come out swinging.” “I struggled all day, really, and never got too comfortable with the track,”“Never being here before and learning it, that kind of showed, so we’re going to keep our heads high and get ready for next weekend at High Point. We’ll make some progress and come out swinging.”

Next Race: June 15 – High Point, Pennsylvania

Results 450MX Class – Thunder Valley National

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3. Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

4. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

5. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

6. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

8. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

10. Christian Craig (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 3 of 11 rounds

1. Hunter Lawrence, 129 points

2. Chase Sexton, 123

3. Jett Lawrence, 113

5. Aaron Plessinger, 100

7. Justin Barcia, 95

9. Malcolm Stewart, 87

11. Christian Craig, 58

Results 250MX Class – Thunder Valley National

1. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

2. Chance Hymas (USA), Honda

3. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

8. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

9. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

15. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

16. Casey Cochran (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 3 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 144 points

2. Chance Hymas, 121

3. Tom Vialle, 121

7. Pierce Brown, 84

8. Julien Beaumer, 73

12. Ryder DiFrancesco, 47

16. Casey Cochran, 40