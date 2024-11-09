Mitchell Oldenburg Joins the Liqui Moly Beta SX Race Team

Beta Motorcycles is excited to announce the signing of Mitchell Oldenburg to the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Supercross team. Oldenburg will bring his strong work ethic, positive attitude, and top-level riding ability to the team as he joins teammate Benny Bloss for the upcoming 2025 Supercross campaign, each aboard a Beta Factory 450 RX. The team will also compete in three selected outdoor motocross events and the three SMX races at the end of the season. Oldenburg has multiple top-five and podium finishes to his credit in the 250SX class. He holds the honor of being the first rider in history to qualify for a 450SX main event on a 250cc motorcycle. Mitchell is known for his raw speed and has the ability to run with the best of them. “I’m super excited to be working with Beta USA for 2025 and being able to race all 17 rounds of Supercross this season. With this being my first full season in the 450 class, I’m looking forward to growing with the team and getting better each weekend,” said Oldenburg. “Beta USA is super happy to be working with Mitchell for the 2025 season. Mitchell brings great experience to the team and we look forward to him showing up to Anaheim 1 on his Beta 450RX,” said Team Manager Carlen Gardner.