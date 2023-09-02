PEDROSA COMMITS TO NEXT KTM MOTOGP DEVELOPMENT WAVE WITH FRESH TESTING CONTRACT

MotoGP Legend and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test rider, Dani Pedrosa, will continue his key role in the KTM testing program after agreeing an extension to his current contract. The 37-year-old will spearhead R&D priorities and ideas for the KTM RC16 Grand Prix winning motorcycle after initially joining the factory in 2019.

Pedrosa, alongside other names like Mika Kallio and, recently, Jonas Folger have given important feedback that have helped KTM progress in their MotoGP ambitions and competitiveness. The Spaniard transitioned into the second phase of his career after recovering from collarbone surgery in 2019 and has played a conducive part in the rapid evolution of the race bike into a leading Grand Prix protagonist; Brad Binder scored KTM’s first MotoGP victory the following year in 2020.

Dani had a long and decorated career with 31 MotoGP victories and 112 podiums and showed his enduring class and capabilities by riding to a strong 7th place in only his second wildcard appearance at Jerez in Spain earlier this year. Pedrosa will make his third Grand Prix start with the KTM RC16 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the forthcoming Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini on 8-10 September.

Dani Pedrosa: “Very happy and very grateful to continue with KTM because the last few years have been very productive. We’ve made gradual progress but always positive and the riders have come closer and closer to the front and have taken some good results. We’ll try to continue this path with the bike because it seems to be even more essential now in MotoGP. I’m really happy to be part of the team and I’m looking forward to Misano, even if Jerez was really special for me with all the fans!”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Dani’s MotoGP experience is immense and he showed us in Jerez that he is still capable of setting P1 lap-times! That ability and his standards and his unique feeling for a Grand Prix machine is what makes him so important and an inspiration to us and the riders. We are keeping many parts of our MotoGP project consistent and stable, so this commitment with Dani is very positive. We are looking forward to Misano!”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “The feedback and all the laps Dani have given us with the test team has helped make our RC16 what it is today: a bike that is one of the fastest on the track and one of the best to have in a fight. He knows our program, our technicians and our philosophy very well after five years together and the work is just as important as ever. We’re delighted to keep him in the structure and for Dani to continue helping us achieve our MotoGP goals.”