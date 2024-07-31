FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup rookie Alessandro Di Persio has been living a double life for several years now. His intense focus on racing and love for motorcycles are clear for all to see, but the 17-year-old has another passion in his life which, until recently, he has kept hidden.
“I started riding motorbikes when I was four years old, I was rarely off the bike and the thoughts of being a racer and becoming a champion occupied my mind from a young age…”
Di Persio’s father Fabio is an FMI (Italian Motorcycle Federation) accredited riding instructor in their native Abruzzo, a picturesque and rural region on Italy’s east coast, so perhaps Alessandro’s path into the world of two wheels was inevitable. Before joining the R3 World Cup this year the teenager won the Italian R3 Cup, which he described as: “An absolute dream year with many sacrifices, but they were all worth it.”
An introverted and shy character on first appearance, the revelation of Di Persio’s second life would come as a shock to many. He is a talented lyricist, rapper and musician whose debut album has amassed thousands of streams in the three months since its release, appearing on radio stations and receiving praise from respected industry peers.
“I started producing backing tracks in my little home studio back in 2021 during the pandemic, then I started singing and writing, I wanted more and decided to teach myself to play guitar and piano. That way I could write, record and produce everything myself. My songs are often just born from lyrics I write when I feel relaxed, or from a melody that inspires me and gets stuck in my head! Once the idea is ready, I start producing the actual song at home.”
While Alessandro initially wanted to keep his hobby separate from his racing career, as he has settled into the R3 World Cup and WorldSBK paddock he has realised that having another string to your bow doesn’t make you any less of a serious athlete…
“Initially I saw the two lives as completely separate” he explains, “but more recently I’ve started to accept the fact that I’m still the same person. At first it felt strange, but I believe that the two things should be united, I can’t keep hiding who I am. The emotions are actually very similar between the two passions; a sense of freedom, a desire to do well and commit. Sometimes both things can make me relax and forget about problems. As with the motorbike, when I make music I can put aside everything that isn’t important, it lets me vent by talking about what bothers me.”
Although things are looking up for ‘Alex’ lately with his steady progression on the world stage, problems have never been far away, with his dreams of riding almost over before they truly began.
“My parents have always been really supportive, but we’re not rich and I had this big fear that I wouldn’t reach the world championship – we didn’t have the money for this sport. My family have always worked hard, so I did the same, I wanted to become a good rider and a good musician – ultimately, I want to give back to them.”
Di Persio found his way thanks to the affordable and accessible R3 Cup in Italy, quickly showing his skills on the nimble Yamaha machine and winning the national crown before heading to to the 2023 R3 SuperFinale in Portimão. He was spotted by the AG Motorsport Italia team who subsequently supported him to join the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup this season.
“My goal is to become a professional rider and reach the highest level, accompanied by the people who have been with me since the beginning,” he says with sincerity and a hint of emotion. “I will forever be grateful to the people who are making this dream possible.”
But does focusing on this ultimate and all-consuming goal of becoming a top-level motorcycling champion mean that his music career will eventually be put on hold?
“I don’t think so. What inspires me to make music are the moments I go through in everyday life, both good and bad, and in racing there are always highs and lows. My goals in racing are big, but I have goals in music too; to make myself known, and to make the people who listen to my songs feel good. I like to write music to talk to people and express my opinions and feelings. Music is what accompanies me in every moment of my life, when I’m on a motorbike my mind is completely free, and many times during training I’ve found myself singing inside my helmet, but the funny thing is that I never actually listen to music before going on track!”
Alex is hitting goals in both pursuits this year with one song on his debut album totalling over 50,000 streams, prompting a live radio performance, and his achievements on track with the bLU cRU have been even more impressive: a steady start to the season was soon converted to Top 5 finishes, and in the last two rounds he has achieved two podiums and a maiden victory at Donington Park – a circuit he had only ever seen via a PC racing game! He now sits third in the standings, 37 points from the top.
“Donington basically became my favourite circuit overnight! The race was incredible with really close battles as always. I celebrated in parc ferme and on the podium, but I struggled to realise what had happened. That evening at the airport it hit me all at once. A dream came true for my family, we all felt unique and perhaps unrepeatable emotions…although I hope we’ll feel them and even more in the coming years! To tell the truth, immediately after my victory at Donington, as soon as I got off the podium my only wish was to immediately race at Magny-Cours,” he laughs.
So would he ever be inspired to write a song about life in the paddock or the emotions of victory?
“That’s a no! I don’t want to keep the two things as separate as I did in the past, but I don’t want to combine them that much! Apart from anything else, when I’m on a motorbike I feel emotions that I can’t even put into words.”
With his songs racking up streams and the trophies coming in fast, what’s next on the hit list for the bLU cRU’s newest race winner?
“I have a great desire to continue progressing, and I really must thank everyone at Yamaha and the staff in the bLU cRU Village for the many things they have taught me so far in my rookie season. I am convinced that I have grown a lot since the beginning of the year. In Donington I saw that the whole AG Motorsport team were proud of me, and that was an amazing feeling after everything they have done to make my dreams come true. I know I can give even more to that incredible team and I will work hard to give them what they deserve. The title is certainly a possibility, but at the moment my only objective is Race 1 at Magny-Cours, then Race 2 and so on…it’s a bit like writing a song; taking it line by line and step by step.”
And check out his debut album ‘TRAUMA’ by searching for his stage name, KidAxel, on your preferred music streaming service.
The FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will be back on track from September 6th-8th at Circuit Nevers, Magny-Cours.