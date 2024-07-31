R3 bLU cRU World Cup rookie Alessandro Di Persio has been living a double life

“My goal is to become a professional rider and reach the highest level, accompanied by the people who have been with me since the beginning,” he says with sincerity and a hint of emotion. “I will forever be grateful to the people who are making this dream possible.”

But does focusing on this ultimate and all-consuming goal of becoming a top-level motorcycling champion mean that his music career will eventually be put on hold?

“I don’t think so. What inspires me to make music are the moments I go through in everyday life, both good and bad, and in racing there are always highs and lows. My goals in racing are big, but I have goals in music too; to make myself known, and to make the people who listen to my songs feel good. I like to write music to talk to people and express my opinions and feelings. Music is what accompanies me in every moment of my life, when I’m on a motorbike my mind is completely free, and many times during training I’ve found myself singing inside my helmet, but the funny thing is that I never actually listen to music before going on track!”

Alex is hitting goals in both pursuits this year with one song on his debut album totalling over 50,000 streams, prompting a live radio performance, and his achievements on track with the bLU cRU have been even more impressive: a steady start to the season was soon converted to Top 5 finishes, and in the last two rounds he has achieved two podiums and a maiden victory at Donington Park – a circuit he had only ever seen via a PC racing game! He now sits third in the standings, 37 points from the top.

“Donington basically became my favourite circuit overnight! The race was incredible with really close battles as always. I celebrated in parc ferme and on the podium, but I struggled to realise what had happened. That evening at the airport it hit me all at once. A dream came true for my family, we all felt unique and perhaps unrepeatable emotions…although I hope we’ll feel them and even more in the coming years! To tell the truth, immediately after my victory at Donington, as soon as I got off the podium my only wish was to immediately race at Magny-Cours,” he laughs.

So would he ever be inspired to write a song about life in the paddock or the emotions of victory?

“That’s a no! I don’t want to keep the two things as separate as I did in the past, but I don’t want to combine them that much! Apart from anything else, when I’m on a motorbike I feel emotions that I can’t even put into words.”

With his songs racking up streams and the trophies coming in fast, what’s next on the hit list for the bLU cRU’s newest race winner?

“I have a great desire to continue progressing, and I really must thank everyone at Yamaha and the staff in the bLU cRU Village for the many things they have taught me so far in my rookie season. I am convinced that I have grown a lot since the beginning of the year. In Donington I saw that the whole AG Motorsport team were proud of me, and that was an amazing feeling after everything they have done to make my dreams come true. I know I can give even more to that incredible team and I will work hard to give them what they deserve. The title is certainly a possibility, but at the moment my only objective is Race 1 at Magny-Cours, then Race 2 and so on…it’s a bit like writing a song; taking it line by line and step by step.”

And check out his debut album ‘TRAUMA’ by searching for his stage name, KidAxel, on your preferred music streaming service.

The FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup will be back on track from September 6th-8th at Circuit Nevers, Magny-Cours.