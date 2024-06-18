RedBud Announces Bob The Cooler Co as Title Sponsor of 2024 RedBud National

W. Va. (June 13, 2024) – There’s no denying it can get hot during July in Michigan, with humidity the locals call “Air that you wear.” The yearly pilgrimage to the RedBud National produces a sea of RVs, campers, pickup trucks, tents, and autos spread across RedBud’s vast grounds. And you can bet there’s an equal number of ice-filled coolers on hand at each and every one of those camping and parking spots, ensuring food and beverages are cool and at-the-ready.

Keeping that visual in mind, RedBud is pleased to announce upstart Bob The Cooler Co., a premium cooler, drinkware, and accessories company based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, as the new title sponsor of the RedBud National on July 6–Round 6 of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

Billed as “Not just a product – it’s a companion,” BOB’s frontman, former motorsports director for Rockstar Energy, Jordan Cochrum, agrees that there’ll be an immediate synergy with the RedBud fans in attendance. Bob The Cooler Co.’s reliable products are built for convenience and to “Keep you cool in the most epic moments of your life,” which, to the legions of RedBud faithful, comes each and every year on 4th of July weekend.

“We’ve been in the action sports biz for, like, forever,” said Cochrum. “And seriously, our gear will keep you chillin’ through life’s hottest moments. And in July… in Michigan…it doesn’t get any hotter than the gate dropping on the Bob The Cooler Co. RedBud National. Ask for us by name at your local powersports dealer.”