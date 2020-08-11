Reigning Superbike champ pulls another disappearing act at MotoAmerica Pittsburgh

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Beaubier capped off a perfect weekend at Pittsburgh International Race Complex with a win in race two to further strengthen his title defense in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship. His teammate Jake Gagne held onto a third-place finish to give the team a sixth-double podium of the season.

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Beaubier capped off a perfect weekend at Pittsburgh International Race Complex with a win in race two to further strengthen his title defense in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship. His teammate Jake Gagne held onto a third-place finish to give the team a sixth-double podium of the season.

Beaubier led every session and set about leading the final one by grabbing his second holeshot of the weekend. The reigning Superbike champ tried to pull another disappearing act but his teammate was moving along right with him. Holding up to the pressure, he focused on putting in some fast, consistent laps in the 1:40s and ultimately crossed the line nearly 10 seconds ahead of the competition to score his seventh win in eight races. As the series nears the halfway mark, Beaubier holds a 37-point lead in the championship.

Gagne got off to a good start in third and quickly moved into second a few turns later so that he didn’t give up too much time on his teammate. He was able to stay with Beaubier for the first half of the race, but unfortunately, a technical issue arose, costing him time and his healthy gap on fellow Yamaha R1 rider Mathew Scholtz. Just after crossing the finish line with four laps to go, he got shuffled back to third. From then on, the Californian did everything he could to salvage a podium, his second third-place finish of the weekend.

The Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team heads to the Pacific Northwest in two-weeks time for round four of the championship at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington, on August 28-30.

Richard Stanboli

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“Once again the team came together to improve the performance of the machines for race two. Impressively, Cameron has won every race that he has finished and Jake has shown pace that is at the same level. We will digest what we learned and go to the Ridge race with an even better package.”

Cameron Beaubier

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“It was an amazing two weeks for me racking up some wins. I couldn’t ask for anything more. Our team has given Jake and I some amazing bikes this year and we are putting them to use. Jake was pushing me hard today up until about the halfway mark where he had a little problem. I just kept my head down to get to the checkered flag. I’m looking forward to Ridge!”

Jake Gagne

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“We made some great progress with the bike this morning in the warm-up and smoothed out some of the issues that were holding us back yesterday. I got off to a good start and got in behind Cam right away. Our pace today was much faster. We managed to keep Cam pretty close to us until about the halfway point and unfortunately ran into some technical problems that got worse and worse. I’m really happy with the crew and the progress that we’ve made throughout the weekend. Thankfully we kept it on the podium. I’m looking forward to the next one.”