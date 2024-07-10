Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter return to WorldSBK action at iconic Donington Park

Gardner and Aegerter Eager to Shine in Donington

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter return to action at the iconic Donington Park, Great Britain, for the fifth round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship this weekend, 12-14 July.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team have fond memories at the British circuit, having scored great results in its previous WorldSBK campaigns, including a remarkable podium. Now, the team is keen to shine again at Donington Park.

Prior to the UK Round, Gardner was called by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team to replace the injured Alex Rins for the German GP. Following a fine and productive weekend, Gardner is now eager to be back on his Yamaha R1 machine looking for a strong fifth round.

Last time out in Misano, Gardner proved his speed with a superb qualifying performance, securing a front row start before going on to score good points in the feature races. Aegerter was on his way to a pair of solid races too, but only misfortune would deny him good results.

After the Friday practice sessions and the Superpole qualifier, Race 1 will get underway at 14.00 local time (GMT +1) on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 11:00.

Remy Gardner: “I cannot wait to be back in action in the WorldSBK field. First of all I’m thankful to Yamaha for the opportunity I had in MotoGP last weekend in Germany, it was a nice experience and I hope to have been helpful to them. Now it’s time to focus again on our championship; we’re having a solid season so far and we want to keep the momentum alive. Donington Park could be an interesting weekend for us, but for sure we’ll have to build it step by step, so I’m looking forward to it and I’m eager to see again all the guys.”

Dominique Aegerter: “Our last round wasn’t the luckiest one, let’s say, but finally we have another race weekend and I cannot wait to be back on track. We know that our potential is higher and we’re keen to prove it in the UK Round. I had some good races there in the past and I really like the track, it’s an old school one. I’m confident we can have some races. After the Misano weekend I kept training really hard and pushed as usual to be ready, so I’m really looking forward to weekend. It’ll be also really nice to feel the passion of the British people, their support at Donington Park is always amazing.”