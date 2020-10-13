Rent a MV Agusta Motorcycle with Hertz Ride

Varese, Italy, October 13, 2020 – MV Agusta and Hertz Ride are thrilled to announce a new partnership that allows thousands of moto tourism enthusiasts who tour with Hertz Ride every year to have brand new MV Agusta models available for their next riding experience.

Hertz Ride offers a wide range of fully equipped, high-end motorcycles for rent in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, and the United States. Filling the ambition to deliver the tour of a lifetime to all motorcycle lovers and moto tourism enthusiasts, Hertz Ride has decided to enlarge its motorcycle brands’ portfolio and be relevant to new riders: In Europe, the chosen brand is MV Agusta. Starting in Italy and France, MV Agusta models – Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS and Dragster Rosso – are available to rent. Portugal and Spain will follow at the beginning of the 2021 riding season and, later, the USA.

This collaboration couldn’t be more appropriate, as MV Agusta and Hertz Ride share the same motorcycling ideals in their constant search for innovation and offer the best experience and the most enjoyable adventure when riding a motorcycle.

MV Agusta’s mission is not only to design, develop, and manufacture the most advanced motorcycles in the world but also to craft emotions. This vision concurs with Hertz Ride’s DNA, which seeks to provide motorcycle enthusiasts a tour of a lifetime, with cleverly designed routes meant to be complete and remarkable life experiences, a true escape from the daily routine with the finest motorcycles on the market.

About MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.:

MV Agusta is one of the world’s leading premium motorcycles manufacturers. Based in Varese, in Northern Italy, it crafts legendary racetrack-derived bikes. Iconic design and class-leading performance through advanced technologies and materials make MV Agusta motorcycles admired the world over and celebrated as unique pieces of Motorcycle Art. Since 1945, the brand has evolved to become a point of reference in the industry, having won 37 World Championship titles. A record still undisputed. www.mvagusta.com

About Hertz Ride:

Hertz Ride is offering premium motorcycle rental service for both short and long durations, and even for one-way international road trips. The company offers adventure travel enthusiasts not only motorcycle rental, but also the option of guided or self-guided tours. See our selection of motorcycles that we have to offer you and start your adventure. For riders’ comfort and added safety, Hertz equips its bikes with keyless ignition, side panniers, a top case, and engine protection accessories. We are committed to making each of our tours as unique and special as you expect it to be. Our selection of routes, attractions, restaurants, and hotels are second to none, and our experienced tour guides know how important the individual attention to each of our guests is. You can rest assured your journey with Hertz Ride will be memorable in every way.

Hertz Ride is operated by Hertz International Licensee HR Aluguer de Automoveis, owned the Hipogest Group.

Established in the 1974, Hipogest Group is one of the most pioneering regional automotive business groups headquartered in Portugal. Hipogest employs more than 550 people and operates in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Angola, Cape Verde and in the United States. Structured into four operational divisions; automotive, services, real estate and engineering, the success of Hipogest is attributed to proactively managing change and to its entrepreneurial culture. The majority of businesses built on a portfolio of world leading brands in their sector.