Resurgent Colton Haaker sweeps night one of Idaho Falls EnduroCross double-header

A perfect 1-1-1 scorecard took Colton Haaker to victory on Friday night in Idaho Falls for Round 3 of the 2024 AMA EnduroCross Series, opening the double-header weekend on the top step of the EX Pro Class podium.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Haaker has been in resurgent form through the first three rounds of the season, finishing sixth at the opening round and then improving for his first podium of the year in P2 last time out onboard the Husqvarna FX 350.

That was an important result for the five-time champion Haaker, focusing on his starts over the past week and capitalizing on his early track position tonight at the Mountain America Center. It was a timely victory for the Idaho resident, elevating him to second in the point standings halfway into the six-round series.

Haaker commented. "It was a tough night, but things went my way, which is awesome. I came here and did what I wanted to do – get good starts and put myself up front. That was the difference for me tonight, getting that track position from the first turn and taking advantage of it. We'll aim to stay up front tomorrow!"

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Ryder LeBlond finished fifth overall on Friday courtesy of 6-7-3 finishes, marking his best result of the year to date.

“It was hard racing out there tonight and we didn’t quite get it together in those first two races,” said LeBlond. “The final one was better, we managed a third to round out the night, and that put us in the top five overall. That will be the goal tomorrow, to keep on building.”

EX Pro Class Results

1. Colton Haaker, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Trystan Hart, KTM

3. Cooper Abbott, Sherco

5. Ryder LeBlond, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Will Riordan, GASGAS

Upcoming Offroad Races – October 2024

10/26: EnduroCross Series – Round 4

10/27: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 13

10/27: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 8