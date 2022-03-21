Rides to Fourth-Straight Victory at Indianapolis Supercross

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac continues to lead the way in the premier class, scoring his fourth-consecutive win last night in challenging conditions at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colorado rider’s sixth victory of the season strengthens his title bid, giving him a 51-point lead in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship with six rounds remaining.
Tomac got the day off to a great start, leading the first practice session and continuing his top form to be the fastest 450 qualifier. Although he didn’t get the start he was looking for in his heat race, he kept pushing and finished third. In the main event, he was fighting up front and quickly advanced to third. The multi-time champion managed his race in the challenging conditions and moved to second after the frontrunner went down. With just under five minutes left on the clock, Tomac claimed the lead and rode on to his fourth-straight victory, becoming the first rider to do so since his impressive five-win streak back in 2017.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads back west to the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, March 26, for Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“The day started off really well. I think it was the first time we were P1 in free practice, which sets the tone for the whole day. That was a good thing, and we carried it through the next two practices. We struggled a tiny bit in the heat race, but that’s all right; we regrouped and put it all together in the main event. Eli is really good at managing a race, and it was a crucial race to manage, especially with the ruts. He knew where he was strong and made the pass happen and then rode his own race to take another win.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“It was another great night! It’s kind of unbelievable to have four in a row now. We’ve been tested by all kinds of conditions now, so it’s cool to win in all of these different ones. I just have to give it up to the team, the crew, and everyone that has put me in this position. This is one of the hardest tracks to ride because the ruts get so deep here. You have to manage your race well, and try to figure out where to really push and where not to push. I was able to do that tonight, so it was another great night for us, and I look forward to next weekend.”