Rides to Fourth-Straight Victory at Indianapolis Supercross

Tomac got the day off to a great start, leading the first practice session and continuing his top form to be the fastest 450 qualifier. Although he didn’t get the start he was looking for in his heat race, he kept pushing and finished third. In the main event, he was fighting up front and quickly advanced to third. The multi-time champion managed his race in the challenging conditions and moved to second after the frontrunner went down. With just under five minutes left on the clock, Tomac claimed the lead and rode on to his fourth-straight victory, becoming the first rider to do so since his impressive five-win streak back in 2017.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads back west to the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, March 26, for Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.