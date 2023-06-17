Sensational pole position at second edition of 24H SPA EWC Motos

Superb Spa Pole Position for Yamalube YART Yamaha

The Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team stormed to a sensational pole position on Friday at the second edition of the 24H SPA EWC Motos, Round 2 of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship, after a dominating performance that saw them qualify 0.959s ahead of their nearest rivals.

Gorgeous weather and ideal conditions greeted the FIM EWC teams at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for Friday’s Free Practice and Qualifying sessions, as the YART Yamaha team of Karel Hanika, Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz, and reserve-rider Robin Mulhauser looked to build on the impressive pace that had seen them top Tuesday’s test at the track.

Heading into the second round of the season, the Austrian squad were second in the championship standings with 54 points, just nine behind the leaders. During a 24-hour race, there are five points up for grabs during qualifying, so the team knew every session could be vital, especially as they have form around the 6.985km Belgian circuit after Hanika set a new lap record (2:18.845) on his way to securing pole in 2022.

Immediately the #7 Bridgestone-shod R1 was on the pace during the morning’s one-hour practice session, with YART topping the timesheets after setting a 2:19.663, almost a second faster than the next team.

This pace continued into the first qualifying sessions, with Italian rider Canepa heading out first wearing the Blue armband and leading the way with a 2:19.154, which would end up being the fastest time of the day, to finish 0.903s ahead of the next best rider.

Fritz was next up in the Yellow session, and the German rider did not disappoint, firing in a 2:19.352 to finish fastest in his session by 0.773s. Hanika then stepped up to the plate in the Red group, producing a 2:19.347 to provisionally secure pole for the team.

Incredibly, all three main riders lapped the longest circuit on the EWC calendar within 0.198s of each other, showcasing the team’s incredible pace and consistency. Mulhauser then made it a clean sweep for Yamaha in the morning by topping the Green session with a 2:22.531s, meaning that YART riders had topped every session so far.

After ensuring they were in the driving seat for pole position and with temperatures rising as the afternoon went on, making it challenging to go quicker, the team switched to working on their race setup during the second qualifying sessions. This saw the main three riders use one set of race tyres between them during their sessions to simulate a stint during the race.

Despite not trying to set a hot lap, all the YART riders were still in the top four in their groups during the second qualifying sessions. Blue rider Canepa was fourth with a 2:21.083. At the same time, Fritz also secured fourth after he set a 2:22.092 in the Yellow group, while Hanika in the Red session was second quickest with a 2:21.378. Mulhauser made sure he topped both Green sessions after setting a 2:22.622 in the final qualifying session.

In EWC, the two fastest riders’ times are combined to give the overall result. This meant Canepa’s and Hanika’s efforts from the first qualifying sessions put together gave YART a time of 2:19.251, which was good enough to claim back-to-back pole positions at the 24H SPA EWC Motos and the team’s first of the 2023 season, plus secure five vital championship points in the process.

It was an impressive showing from the new for 2023 KM Motos team of Lucas Mahias, Florian Marino, and Bastian Mackels who qualified in sixth with an average time of 2:21.192, while the Moto Ain Yamaha EWC Supported Team of Corentin Perolari, Roberto Tamburini, and Alessandro Polita set a 2:22.006 to secure seventh on the grid. Wojcik Racing Team EWC 77’s Sheridan Morais, Isaac Vinales, and Mathieu Gines made it four R1s in the top ten after recording a 2:22.627, while the Maco Racing Team of Balint Kovacs, Enzo Boulom, and Martin Vugrinec will start the race from 14th after setting a combined time of 2:24.062.

Next up for the teams is the 90-minute night practice that starts at 9:30 pm local time (UTC+2) on Friday. Then all focus turns to the 24-hour race, where after such a commanding performance during qualifying and after the disappointment of last year when they were forced to retire from the lead just after the 18-hour mark, the YART team are determined to fight for victory when it gets underway on Saturday at 2 pm local time (UTC+2) with the traditional “Le Mans” running start.

Combined 24H SPA EWC Motos Qualifying Results

Niccolò Canepa – Blue Rider – P1 2:19.154

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“I am thrilled with the results today, as the whole team did a great job! Seeing the gap between us and the other teams is impressive, which means the whole package is working superbly. We feel very competitive, as our race simulations during the week have been fast. During the second qualifying session today, we focused on the setup of our R1, with me putting six or seven laps on a set of race tyres and passing them on to Marvin and then Karel to simulate a stint. We are very confident about the race, and I look forward to seeing the chequered flag on Sunday.”

Karel Hanika – Red Rider – P1 2:19.347

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“We are happy with pole! The whole team did an amazing job right from the word go. We were fast at the test, in Free Practice, and then in qualifying, so we have achieved our goals so far. We worked hard to improve the feeling with the R1, and it is paying off. In the first qualifying session, I went for a hot lap but could not quite set the time I thought was possible due to traffic, but still, I am happy with my 2:19.347. My teammates did a great job, and we took pole position by almost one second, which was amazing; plus, we scored some good championship points. Now we turn our focus to Night Practice, and then it is time for the race. For sure, it will be tough as, during the race, the other teams will be a lot stronger than today. We must focus on doing the lap times we know we can do, stay mistake-free, and have a good race. Thanks to the whole team for an amazing job.”

Marvin Fritz – Yellow Rider – P1 2:19.347

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team

“Pole position, five championship points in the bag, and we closed the gap on our rivals, so I think you could say it was a good day! We have worked hard on the setup with the R1, and honestly, it feels perfect on the Bridgestone tyres. Conditions have been hot, so the stints during the race will be long and hard; so we have set up the bike to be as easy to ride as fast as possible. We have dialled in the electronics and are confident ahead of the race. I take the start, so we mustn’t make any early mistakes and focus on finding our rhythm and riding our stints. If we can do this, then we have a chance to fight for victory, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Robin Mulhauser – Green Rider – P1 2:22.531

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team – Reserve Rider

“I am happy with today. We were much faster than the competition over one lap, but we know our rivals will be quicker during the race. We have a good race pace, but so do some of the other teams, so it should be a good race. My teammates were incredibly fast today, and I am also happy with my lap times as I was working on the race bike, not the one used for qualifying, so it shows our potential. So far, we have had the perfect week; we need to keep this momentum heading into the race.”

Mandy Kainz

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team – Team Manager

“Securing back-to-back pole positions at Spa is great. Honestly, the whole team have worked so hard this week to put us in this position. All of our riders were superb today; to lap within 0.2s of each other on a circuit almost 7km long shows how consistent and evenly matched they are too. We have done all the hard work, and now it is time to put it to the test in the race. As always, with 24-hour races, the most crucial thing is finishing, as that is when you can collect most of the points. If we can stay out of trouble and have a bit of luck, we can fight at the front. Thanks to all of the riders, the team, and Bridgestone for their hard work, now we are determined to bring the most points possible in the race.”