Slick Challenging day of racing at AMA National Enduro Series in Ohio

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong continues his podium streak in the NE Pro2 class with a third-place finish at Sunday’s Little Raccoon National, Round 4 of the AMA National Enduro Series in Wellston, Ohio.
With a good amount of rainfall coming down over the weekend, course conditions were slHusick and single-tracked, which made for a challenging day of racing. DeLong got off to a strong start, claiming third in the first two tests of the day. He upped the pace in test three, where he finished only one-second away from the test-win. He maintained consistency through the last three tests, finishing (3-4-3) to round out the day on the podium. Despite missing the first round, DeLong remains in the championship hunt as he sits second in the overall championship.
Craig DeLong:“I had a decent day. I felt pretty good but I struggled with lappers and hit a lot of bottlenecks that slowed me down. I stayed up pretty good and had little mistakes but overall, it was kind of an off-day for me but a podium is a good result, so we’ll take it and move onto the next one.”
Next Race: Round 5 – Grassman National – August 23, 2020
Little Raccoon National Enduro Results
NE Pro2 Results 1. Benjamin Nelko (HON)
2. Cody Barnes (BET)
3. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team
NE Pro2 Championship Standings 1. Cody Barnes – 105 points
2. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team – 76 points
