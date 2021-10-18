Spectacular Circuit of San Juan WorldSBK offers great entertainment to fans from all over the world

The spectacular Circuit of San Juan (Argentina) offers great entertainment to fans from all over the world. Race-2 of the twelfth round of the 2021 WorldSBK season ends with an extraordinary victory for Scott Redding (second in the morning Superpole). Fifth place for Michael Rinaldi after his podium finish in Race-1.

Superpole Race

P2 – Spectacular last lap for Scott Redding who – after having chased Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) for the whole race – sets the new track record (1’37.345) and takes the lead in the second sector. The Turkish rider’s reaction, however, came immediately. Under the chequered flag Razgatlioglu wins by only 46 thousandths of a second.

P8 – Michael Rinaldi‘s feeling is not the same as in Race 1. Despite this, the Italian rider pushes hard to reach the sixth position. In the final laps, however, he is involved in a fight with Van Der Mark (BMW), Locatelli (Yamaha) and Gerloff (Yamaha) and has to settle for eighth place.

Superpole Results

P1 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)

P2 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

P3 – J. Rea (Kawasaki)

P4 – A. Bassani (Ducati)

P5 – M. Van Der Mark (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

P8 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing. Ducati)

Race-2

P1 – Scott Redding is the protagonist of a sensational race. In the first 10 laps the English rider battles with Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), Rea (Kawasaki) and Bassani (Ducati), creating an exciting duel. From lap 11, after passing Razgatlioglu, Redding pushes harder, setting one fast lap after another, taking the chequered flag by a wide margin.

P5 – Michael Rinaldi manages to find an incisive pace only in the second half of the race. The gap from the leading group, however, is too wide to be closed.

Race-2 Results

P1 – Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki)

P3 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha)

P4 – A. Bassani (Ducati)

P5 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“It was a fantastic race, I had a lot of fun. Racing on this circuit is really nice and the Argentinean fans gave me great energy. Honestly, in some moments I had the impression of being in a ‘home-gp’. It’s a shame about Race 1 but I’m still very happy for this victory. The team did a fantastic job. I can’t wait to be in Indonesia. It will be the first time for everyone on that circuit: the other riders will feel the sensations that I have often felt not only this weekend but also in the last two seasons”.



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It was a good race, faster than Race 1. Unfortunately, I have to admit that this weekend was conditioned by the results we got in Superpole and Superpole Race: when you start far behind it’s difficult to stay with the leading group. Anyway, I’m satisfied because I was able to set the fastest lap in the second half of Race 2 and this means that we have worked well during these days”.