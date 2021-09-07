Springfield Short Track sweep in the AFT Singles class

The anticipated Springfield Mile doubleheader, originally scheduled for September 4-5, was delayed a day due to weather. While the sun was shining today, the track crew had a lot of work to do to get it ready for some fast mile racing, so they lost a session. With today’s qualifying results also setting the grid for today’s Semi races, Daniels took full advantage and topped the timesheets in the AFT Production Twins class. From there, he took a dominant victory in his Semi to take pole position for the Main Event. He then grabbed another win and a $5000 check in the four-lap Memphis Shades Babe DeMay Challenge.

Daniels got another great start and led every lap but one in the twice-started Main Event, ultimately crossing the line with a 2.45-second margin of victory. The 18-year-old continues to impress with two wins and a podium finish in just three races in the Production Twins class, all of which were different track styles: a Super TT, a Half-Mile, and a Mile.

On the Mission SuperTwins side of the tent, the team continued to make progress. Carlile had a solid qualifying effort in sixth to start on the front row for his Semi where he finished fifth behind his teammate. The team put their heads together and made some changes for the Main Event that paid off. The New Yorker got a great start from the third row and was in the thick of the battle on the opening laps. He settled in and made some mental notes on strategy and then made a late-race surge, going from ninth to sixth with four laps remaining. He put in a final flying lap to cross the line fifth for his third top-five finish this season.

Beach struggled a bit in qualifying, but when it came time to racing, he charged his way to fourth in his Semi. He then got a great start from the second row and battled up front, even taking the lead momentarily as multiple riders jockeyed for position. Unfortunately, a technical issue shuffled him down the order, but he was able to salvage a ninth-place finish in the end.

Estenson Racing hits the track again today for the second round of the Springfield Mile doubleheader at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.