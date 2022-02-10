Standing Construct & Husqvarna Join Forces in MXGP

|HIGHLY RESPECTED TEAM SET TO COMPETE IN FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WITH PAULS JONASS AND BRIAN BOGERS ABOARD FC 450 MACHINERY
|
Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce that Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing will officially represent the brand in the MXGP World Championship in 2022. Joining forces with the prestigious team will see both racers, Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers, compete aboard proven FC 450 machinery with the highly talented duo excited for the new season to begin later this month on February 2022.
With Standing Construct Husqvarna retaining the services of former MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass alongside the very capable Dutch racer Brian Bogers, the team looks to build upon its highly positive 2021 term in the MXGP World Championship which brought multiple podiums and top-five results for both riders.
Beginning with the MXGP of Great Britain on February 20, the 20-round MXGP series is scheduled to return to a traditional calendar with a two-day racing format and travel the globe to ensure a true world championship. With both Pauls and Brian excited for the new season after a positive pre-season period spent testing and training, the stage is set for both riders to accomplish their goals in 2022.
Pauls Jonass: “We’re not far away from the new season which is really exciting and moving over to race on Husqvarna machinery again, I really feel that 2022 will be a great season for myself and the whole team. Being able to stay with the Standing Construct team is perfect for me as we put in a lot of hard work before last season, and I know that this will give us a solid foundation going into 2022. We have goals to achieve together and I think that what we have built up over the last year will make a big difference this year. This off season has been really short and a lot of hard work has been done in preparation for the first round. With the team we have been really busy adjusting to the new bike and so far, everything has been positive and I felt comfortable on the FC 450 right away. Overall, I’m super excited for 2022 and I can’t wait to get started.”
Brian Bogers: “I’m really excited for the new season. The move over to Husqvarna machinery has not been a big change and the Standing Construct Husqvarna team has provided me with an amazing bike, just like they did last year. We’re going back to a two-day format for GP weekends in 2022 which is another positive change for me as there will be a lot more track time to really dial in the bike for each round. It’s not too long until the new season starts and I’m really excited for round one at Matterley Basin. The Standing Construct team is amazing and feels like a family to me, so this will for sure help me to achieve my goals. In 2021 I claimed many top-five results so my goal for 2022 will be to be up front and inside the top five more consistently. With this team and my new bike I’ve no doubt that I can achieve this.”
Robert Jonas – VP Motorsports Offroad: “Moving Husqvarna Motorcycles’ MXGP racing efforts over to the Standing Construct team was an easy decision because of their achievements on track, and their professionalism and work ethic away from it. They have done an incredible job to raise the profile of the GASGAS brand over the last two seasons in MXGP, and I strongly believe that they will do the same for Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2022. The team clearly has a great atmosphere and a really strong bond, which creates the perfect environment for both Pauls and Brian to achieve their goals. I wish them both, and the whole team, the greatest of success in 2022.”
Calendar – 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship
Round 1: 20 Feb MXGP of Great Britain – Matterley Basin