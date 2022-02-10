Standing Construct & Husqvarna Join Forces in MXGP

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce that Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing will officially represent the brand in the MXGP World Championship in 2022. Joining forces with the prestigious team will see both racers, Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers, compete aboard proven FC 450 machinery with the highly talented duo excited for the new season to begin later this month on February 2022.

With Standing Construct Husqvarna retaining the services of former MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass alongside the very capable Dutch racer Brian Bogers, the team looks to build upon its highly positive 2021 term in the MXGP World Championship which brought multiple podiums and top-five results for both riders.

Beginning with the MXGP of Great Britain on February 20, the 20-round MXGP series is scheduled to return to a traditional calendar with a two-day racing format and travel the globe to ensure a true world championship. With both Pauls and Brian excited for the new season after a positive pre-season period spent testing and training, the stage is set for both riders to accomplish their goals in 2022.

Pauls Jonass: “We’re not far away from the new season which is really exciting and moving over to race on Husqvarna machinery again, I really feel that 2022 will be a great season for myself and the whole team. Being able to stay with the Standing Construct team is perfect for me as we put in a lot of hard work before last season, and I know that this will give us a solid foundation going into 2022. We have goals to achieve together and I think that what we have built up over the last year will make a big difference this year. This off season has been really short and a lot of hard work has been done in preparation for the first round. With the team we have been really busy adjusting to the new bike and so far, everything has been positive and I felt comfortable on the FC 450 right away. Overall, I’m super excited for 2022 and I can’t wait to get started.”

Brian Bogers: “I’m really excited for the new season. The move over to Husqvarna machinery has not been a big change and the Standing Construct Husqvarna team has provided me with an amazing bike, just like they did last year. We’re going back to a two-day format for GP weekends in 2022 which is another positive change for me as there will be a lot more track time to really dial in the bike for each round. It’s not too long until the new season starts and I’m really excited for round one at Matterley Basin. The Standing Construct team is amazing and feels like a family to me, so this will for sure help me to achieve my goals. In 2021 I claimed many top-five results so my goal for 2022 will be to be up front and inside the top five more consistently. With this team and my new bike I’ve no doubt that I can achieve this.”



Tim Mathys – Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager: “We are really proud that we have the confidence of Husqvarna Motorcycles to officially represent the brand in MXGP. As they are one of the pioneers of offroad bikes with such a great history and reputation, it’s a really exciting new chapter for the team. We have enjoyed a great two years running the GASGAS program in MXGP and I think we did a good job with winning an MXGP round and getting several podiums, but now being responsible to represent Husqvarna in the biggest motocross championship in the world is another huge honour. With Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers, we have two riders who have proven to be able to ride inside top five in MXGP, and with their age I think the extra experience from the past season will make them even stronger in 2022. Both riders feel very comfortable within the team and we are very happy with their professionalism, so that’s a good base to keep working from. We will keep the same crew for the new season. Everyone is very experienced, and they have all been working together for many years. With Wim van Hoof overseeing the team I am convinced we have one of the most capable teams in the paddock so I look forward to 2022 with lots of confidence.”

Robert Jonas – VP Motorsports Offroad: “Moving Husqvarna Motorcycles’ MXGP racing efforts over to the Standing Construct team was an easy decision because of their achievements on track, and their professionalism and work ethic away from it. They have done an incredible job to raise the profile of the GASGAS brand over the last two seasons in MXGP, and I strongly believe that they will do the same for Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2022. The team clearly has a great atmosphere and a really strong bond, which creates the perfect environment for both Pauls and Brian to achieve their goals. I wish them both, and the whole team, the greatest of success in 2022.”

Calendar – 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 1: 20 Feb MXGP of Great Britain – Matterley Basin

Round 2: 6 Mar MXGP of Lombardia – Mantova

Round 3: 20 Mar MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina – Villa La Angostura

Round 4: 3 Apr MXGP of Portugal – Agueda

Round 5: 10 Apr MXGP of Trentino (ITA) – Pietramurata

Round 6: 24 Apr MXGP of Latvia – Kegums

Round 7: 1 May MXGP of MFR – Orlyonok

Round 8: 15 May MXGP of Sardinia (ITA) – Riola Sardo

Round 9: 29 May MXGP of Spain – intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

Round 10: 5 Jun MXGP of France – Ernee

Round 11: 12 Jun MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 12: 26 Jun MXGP of Indonesia – Samota-Sumbawa

Round 13: 3 Jul MXGP of Jakarta (INA) – Jakarta

Round 14: 17 Jul MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 15: 24 Jul MXGP of Flanders (BEL) – Lommel

Round 16: 7 Aug MXGP of Sweden – Uddevalla

Round 17: 14 Aug MXGP of Finland – Iitti-KymiRing

Round 18: 21 Aug MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA) – St Jean d’Angely

Round 19: 4 Sep MXGP of Turkey – Afyonkarahisar

Round 20: 18 Sep TBA