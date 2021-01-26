Winter Classic National Hare & Hound Results

Lucerne Valley, CA

The 2021 race season for Beta Racing kicked off in Lucerne Valley for the first round of the AMA National Hare & Hound Series. Snow fell and covered the course on Saturday making for a slippery ride Sunday, at least on the first loop. The Beta Factory Team had a successful showing, with each rider reaching the podium in their class. Morgan Tanke took home 1st place in the Women’s Pro Class. Joe Wasson finished in 2nd place and Zane Roberts finished just behind him in 3rd place in the Pro Class. Cole Conatser competing in the Pro 250 class took 2nd place. The results from round one are a great way to start the season and the team will look to carry that momentum on at Round 2 of the NHHA in Texas on Feb 7th.

Results

Women’s Pro Class

Morgan Tanke – 1st

Pro Class

Joe Wasson – 2nd

Zane Roberts – 3rd

Pro 250 Class

Cole Conatser – 2nd

Morgan Tanke

Factory 300 RR

“I’m so stoked to get the win at the first round of the NHHA series. Much to everyone’s surprise the weather turned the day before the race with snow in the CA desert. The snow made for a slick first loop. The second loop was very technical and that’s just how I like it. I was able to take the lead about 1/4 way through the 2nd loop and had some good battles with 2nd place rider.”

Joe Wasson

Factory 480 RR

“Round 1 of the NHHA started out awesome. On Saturday I shook down my race bike and made some changes, then it started to snow, which made Sunday so epic! Wet dirt and bits of snow reminded me of riding in Idaho. During the race, I tucked into my flow and was able to pull off a 2nd overall finish. My race bike and everything worked flawlessly!”

Cole Conatser

Factory 250 RR

“Round 1 in Lucerne Valley went well. I got off to a rough start when the guys holding the banner gave a little fake-out before actually dropping it and half of the start line took off but I funneled in behind a few guys and rode a solid first lap. On the 2nd loop I took a good digger that slowed me down for a bit but then I held on and passed the competition in the technical rocky sections for 2nd in Pro 250. Looking forward to round 2 in Texas. I hope to shoot up to the top spot in Pro 250 and improve in the overall standings!”

Zane Roberts

Factory 480 RR

“Snow and overall cold weather made for an interesting first round of the NHHA series! I got off to a pretty mediocre start but made passes fairly quickly and found myself in 3rd by the end of the first lap. After some battling back and forth with other riders, I managed to hold onto my position and finish the race in 3rd overall. Really happy with the bike setup we have this year and am looking forward to Round 2! ”