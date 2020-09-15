Suzuki’s double victory in Twins Cup action with a pair of breakaway wins

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 14.

Sean Dylan Kelly: GSX-R600 – 3-1

Toni Elias: GSX-R1000 – 3-5

Bobby Fong: GSX-R1000 – 5-4

Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. and Team Hammer continued their winning ways with another successful MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing weekend with victory at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly provided a thrilling race win in Sunday’s MotoAmerica Supersport contest from the pole position following a podium on Saturday.

After salvaging third place on Saturday, despite being hindered by a technical issue, ‘SDK’ was motivated to demonstrate his full potential in Sunday’s rematch. The Floridian did exactly that, showcasing a full complement of eye-opening overtaking and defensive tactics on his Suzuki GSX-R600, winning a three-rider dogfight for the victory by a scant 0.011 seconds at the chequered flag, marking Kelly’s 11th consecutive podium.

Said Kelly: “First of all, I have to give it up to my whole M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team. We had a little bit of an issue with the bike yesterday so we weren’t able to fight the way we wanted to. But we did our homework, and my guys really made it happen. We made a big step and the bike was amazing today. It just shows that even after a tough Saturday, we can come back strong on Sunday.

“It was a proper race today. I think we put on a really good show for the fans. I’m really happy about the great battle and super happy to get the 25 points.”

It was also an important weekend for 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Toni Elias in premier-class duty. Elias finally broke through to secure his first podium of the 2020 season as he and his M4 ECSTAR Suzuki crew reaped the rewards for their ongoing efforts to improve the connection between the talented Spaniard and his GSX-R1000.

Said Elias: “It feels great to get back on the podium. We still have a lot of work to do, but this is the first step. Thanks to my team for all the support. Let’s continue like this and, sooner or later, we will arrive back on the top step of the podium.”

Elias and teammate Bobby Fong scored double top-five finishes on the weekend; Fong ran fifth on Saturday and fourth on Sunday while Elias completed his weekend with a ride to fifth.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Lucas Silva put together another consistent weekend, which has proven to be his trademark in 2020. After picking up his first-career podium last time out at the Ridge Motorsports Park, the fast teenager notched up a pair of seventh-place finishes in New Jersey, keeping his perfect season record of top 10s intact.

Meanwhile, SportbikeTrackGear.com RoadracingWorld.com Suzuki’s Rocco Landers and Altus Motorsports Suzuki’s Cam Petersen took significant steps forward to claiming their respective class championships with dominant outings.

Rising star Landers registered the double victory in Twins Cup action with a pair of breakaway wins. Saturday’s masterclass earned him the title lead while Sunday’s blowout provided some padding heading into the stretch run as he now boasts a 19-point advantage.

South African Petersen proved unstoppable in Stock 1000 action on his GSX-R1000, running away with the category’s sole race on the weekend by more than six seconds. As a result, Petersen also leads his title fight enjoying a comfortable 17-point margin.

Team Hammer and the rest of the Suzuki-mounted riders will have only a moment to catch their breath as the 2020 MotoAmerica season resumes next weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 18-20th.