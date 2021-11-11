Thrilling racing at final round of FIM Motocross World Championship Mantova Italy

Thousands of fans were treated to some thrilling racing at the 18th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Mantova, Italy. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer showed an inspiring return to form as he proved he had the pace to run with the front-runners. Still, despite his formidable speed, the Swiss sensation had to settle for a pair of fourths and fourth overall. At the same time, teammates Glenn Coldenhoff and Ben Watson finished the final Grand Prix of 2021 in seventh and 11th, respectively.

The MXGP of Citta di Mantova got off to a promising start for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP trio, particularly Seewer, who scored himself a great place on the gate after posting the third-fastest time in Timed Practice, while Coldenhoff and Watson qualified ninth and 14th respectively.

After qualifying inside the top-three, Seewer proved he had the speed to challenge the podium at the final round of the 2021 MXGP series. In race one, the Swiss star rocketed out of the gate and challenged the front runners for the lead before tipping over and falling from third on lap three. The ‘91’ rejoined the race in seventh and impressed as he power-surged forward before colliding with Antonio Cairoli while battling for fifth. After another quick remount, the YZ450FM rider bounced back once again to finish the penultimate race of the season in fourth position.

With the final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship returning to Mantova for the second Grand Prix in the space of three days, Coldenhoff used the knowledge gained at the MXGP of Lombardia to make some valuable changes to the set-up of his YZ450FM. In the opening race, the Dutchman charged back from a mid-pack start to pass his teammate, Watson, for eighth, while Watson struggled to find his rhythm and was shuffled from a top-seven start back to ninth.

With the top-three in the MXGP Championship unreachable in points today, the best Seewer could hope for was fourth in the standings. After Cairoli withdrew from the opening race, the ‘91’ inherited fifth and lined up for the final race tied on points with Jorge Prado for fourth.

After a top-six start, Seewer made a quick pass on Brian Bogers for fifth, and within five laps, he knew the battle was won when he made a successful pass on Prado to finish fourth in race two. Meanwhile, Coldenhoff and Watson battled to eight and 14th, respectively.

After an intense and challenging 18 rounds of Grand Prix racing, the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship is now complete. Seewer ends the season fourth, while Coldenhoff finished seventh, and Watson ends his first full season in the premier class in 11th.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team now looks forward to a short period of downtime before embarking on an off-season of testing ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP of Citta di Mantova, 36-points

4th MXGP World Championship Classification

“The last two GP’s here in Mantova have been really good. I had the speed of the top three, and those top-three had to ride at 120% today because they were battling for the title. So, to keep up with them was really positive. I feel like I have really made a step forward recently, with my bike set-up and with myself, and have finally bounced back from the health issues I faced most of the season. I also came into today in sixth and managed to get the job done to finish fourth overall, which I know doesn’t count that much but still it is always positive to gain positions. The podium was not too far away today, which I am really happy with, and it gives me confidence and motivation going into the next season.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP of Citta di Mantova, 26-points

7th MXGP World Championship Classification

“Today, we started off pretty good. We made a big change from last weekend to the bike, which definitely suited me a lot better. I am very happy that this season is done now. It has been quite a tough season for me, especially mentally. I have found it tough to accept a lot of the results I achieved this year, not only for me but for everyone around me. We kept working really hard this year and we never ever gave up. That is something I am proud of, the guys, the team, but now we are ready to make a plan for the winter, and hopefully come back strong next year and ready to fight with the guys for the title, because at the end of the day that is my dream and has always been my goal.”

Ben Watson

11th MXGP of Citta di Mantova, 19-points

11th MXGP World Championship Classification

“Honestly, my first MXGP season has been tough. We have had many ups, but a lot of downs. The thing is, I need to learn a lot and if I could re-do the season I would change a lot of my decisions, I would. I have mixed feelings about how the racing went today, not the results I wanted, but I felt better on the bike in the last race which is a positive to take away.”