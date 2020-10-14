Triple-Header MXGP and MX2 Yamaha Team Home Race

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are excited to return ‘home’ for the next three Grands Prix. Both teams don’t have far to venture with the 13th, 14th and 15th rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship set to take place on Sunday 18th, Wednesday 21st and Sunday the 25th of October in Lommel, Belgium.

Situated just 13 kilometers from the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team workshop in Bergeijk, The Netherlands, and 33 kilometers from the MX2 team headquarters in Genk, Belgium, the notorious Lommel circuit hardly needs introducing. It is one of the most physically and mentally demanding circuits in the world and is a venue that all four riders have done plenty of laps at.

A fair majority of the world’s elite MXGP riders are based in Lommel, and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer is one of them. Currently third in the MXGP Championship Standings and within reach of a maiden world title, the ‘91’ has everything to ride for. Having lived in Belgium for the best part of six years, the Swiss rider feels he is ready to challenge for more podium silverware over the next three rounds.

Lommel’s sea deep sand is widely recognized as the ultimate test of both physical and mental strength. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Gautier Paulin is fully aware of its demands, and as a rider that has had some of his most memorable races in deep, rough and treacherous sand, he hopes that he can rise to the occasion and improve on his seventh position in the MXGP Championship.

Having grown up less than 10 kilometers away, in Balen, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s hometown hero Jago Geerts is arguably the hot favourite going into the next three rounds of racing. Currently 52-points down on the current MX2 Championship Leader, both Geerts and the team hope that the young Belgian can get his title hopes back on track.

Ben Watson has been anticipating the Belgian rounds of the MX2 World Championship for some time. Known for his sand riding prowess, which was highlighted by a podium celebration at the Belgian Grand Prix in Lommel last year, Watson plans to claw back some valuable championship points with a few champagne showers over the next 10-days.

Also donning a set of scoop tires this weekend, the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team are set for the final two rounds of the EMX250 Championship. GYTR Kitted YZ250F mounted Thibault Benistant guards an 18-point lead in the series and is determined to leave Lommel with his first-ever EMX250 title.

While there will be only two rounds of the EMX250 Championship, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team will also be onsite for the final three rounds of the EMX125 Championship.

The final two rounds of the EMX250 Championship will coincide with the seventh and eighth rounds of the EMX125 Championship on Saturday the 17th and Tuesday the 20th of October. The ninth and final round of the EMX125 series will take place on Saturday 24th.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 396-points

“I’m looking forward to racing three times in Lommel as I am living quite close to the track. It feels kind of like home. I’ve done many training sessions there, I know the track. Three GP’s in Lommel will for sure be difficult, it’s a really tough track, it will be super rough and super bumpy, but this is for everyone the same. The key will be to not lose all your energy in the first two rounds, keep it up and consistent and manage three good races without digging too deep. Luckily the temperature is a lot lower now, and this plays into our hands.”

Gautier Paulin

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 311-points

“Lommel will be a tough one. We know it is normally a very tough race. Depending on the weather forecast, whether it will be a good one. It will be heavy, three GP’s in a row there, but we are all racing the same track, so we are all playing the same game. I am looking forward to it.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 World Championship, 473-points

“I’m really excited for the three GP’s in Lommel. It’s close to my house. I have been riding in Lommel since I was a kid. I just want to enjoy myself during the next six races and take home as many points as possible. It’s a shame that the races will be behind closed doors but it’s still my home GP so that’s always an extra motivation. It will be a heavy week for us. The track in Lommel is one of the most physically demanding so it will be important to take good rest between the races.”

Ben Watson

7th MX2 World Championship, 314-points

“I have had some great memories at Lommel. I am excited to get back in the sand and try to regain some points. My season has been very up and down so it would be good to have three consistent GP’s in Lommel and go for the box. It will certainly be physically difficult, Lommel is the toughest track on the calendar but I like that, the best man will win there.”