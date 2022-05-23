WorldSBK Yamaha racer declared unfit

More Points for GYTR GRT Yamaha’s Nozane on Sunday at Estoril

In Sunday’s races at the Estoril round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Kohta Nozane scored points with 13th in Race 2, while Garrett Gerloff was unfortunately declared unfit for Sunday’s activities.

Nozane kicked off the day with the Warm Up session, which took place in wet conditions, where the Japanese rider managed 14th fastest on a 1’51.983.

The rain held off ahead of the Superpole Race, but the 26-year-old and his team had to manage tricky track conditions, with wet patches still littered across the Portuguese venue. Nozane opted for slick tyres and enjoyed an impressive start to run inside the top 10 at the end of the first lap, eventually crossing the line in 11th.

In Race 2, the #3 rider made another excellent getaway from the fifth row to move into ninth after the first two corners. He then showed strong pace and good consistency throughout the 21 laps, battling with the likes of Loris Baz just outside the top 10. At the end, Nozane crossed the line in 13th to add three more points to his 2022 tally.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back in action in three weeks for the fourth round of the WorldSBK campaign at Misano on 10th-12th June.

Kohta Nozane: SPRC – P11 / Race 2 – P13

“Superpole Race wasn’t easy with tricky conditions but we managed to have a good race just outside the top 10. In Race 2, the final position may not be so great but we showed good pace and consistency. This is definitely the best weekend of the year for me, and we’ll have to take it as a starting point to build on. Next round will be Misano; I cannot wait to be there as I like the track a lot, plus Italy is my second home!”