Yamaha celebrates the success of incredible 2022 Motocross season

Yamaha celebrates the success of an incredible 2022 Motocross season, in which the Japanese brand won the Manufacturer’s World Championship in all three FIM Motocross World Championship classes, MXGP, MX2 and WMX.

Thanks to the excellence of the YZ450F and YZ250F, both production and Factory versions of the bike, and the skill and determination of riders Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux, Glenn Coldenhoff, Jago Geerts, Thibault Benistant, Calvin Vlaanderen, Nancy van de Ven and Lynn Valk, all of whom stood on the top step of the podium this year, Yamaha dominated the 2022 FIM Manufacturer’s World Championships.

In 2022, the premier class was spearheaded by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team with its riders Seewer, Renaux and Coldenhoff, and strengthened by Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha Supported team’s Vlaanderen. Between the four MXGP stars, Yamaha celebrated 16 race wins, 24 podium finishes and six Grand Prix victories on its way to celebrating the MXGP Manufacturer’s World Championship title for the first time since 2015.

In MX2, Yamaha successfully defended the crown for a third consecutive season thanks to the efforts of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Geerts and Benistant, who celebrated a combined total of 16 race wins and 22 podium finishes, culminating in seven Grand Prix victories. The achievement marks Yamaha’s fifth Manufacturer’s crown since the class was reinvented as MX2 in 2004, taking its first two titles in 2005 and 2007.

Proving the dominance of the YZ250F across the board and adding to a memorable off-road campaign for those dressed in blue, Yamaha also won its seventh WMX Manufacturer’s title with Van de Ven, Valk and Larissa Papenmeier awarded the top-three championship medals.

Throughout the five rounds of the FIM Women’s World Championship in 2022, Van de Ven won three races and mounted the podium four times on the way to her first-ever world title. She was joined on the podium by Dutch compatriot Valk, who scored three race victories and two Grands Prix to end the season as the silver medalist.

Increasing Yamaha’s presence and adding to its success in WMX, Yamaha Germany’s Papenmeier collected one piece of podium silverware and secured her fifth championship bronze medal, making it a “blue-wash” of the top-three positions for Yamaha.

Alexandre Kowalski

Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manger,

“We have enjoyed an incredible season this year in all classes. To win the Manufacturer’s World Championship in all three FIM Motocross World Championship classes is proof of our efforts and our strength as a manufacturer competing at such a high level. I believe this year was Yamaha’s best in MXGP in terms of race wins and podiums across the board, and it is something we are very proud of. We have a strong strategy for success, evidenced by the podiums we celebrated with all our riders in all classes. I would like to congratulate Nancy van de Ven on the world title in WMX and Lynn Valk and Larissa Papenmeier on their fantastic seasons. To have Yamaha riders on all three steps of the podium in any of the championships is always something special, so congratulations to them. And also to both of our Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams. MXGP was brilliant with all of our riders, Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff showing they have what it takes to win, along with the incredible race wins we celebrated with Gebben Van Venrooy’s Calvin Vlaanderen. At the same time, MX2 produced one of the most memorable seasons in history, with the title fight between Jago Geerts taking the title fight right down to the wire and with Thibault Benistant celebrating his first Grand Prix win. Although we won the manufacturer’s crown in all classes, it was not without some ups and downs, but we always pushed forward and focused on the positives. This is something that I, and Yamaha, are very proud of, and it excites us for the future.”