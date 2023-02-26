Yamaha continues to climb the AMA Supercross standings at Arlington

450MX

Steady progress has been the way forward for Christian Craig and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team this season. As Christian continues to climb the AMA Supercross standings aboard his FC 450 Rockstar Edition, the Triple Crown format in Arlington provided plenty of bonus seat time to size up the competition.



“On paper it was better, but I still struggled a bit in the mains,” Craig said. “I need to get a start and run up front with those guys and learn that pace more. Starting in the back’s not going to help. Other than that, we went 7-8-8. I need to be better, and we’ve got Daytona coming up so we’ll keep working. I’m moving up in the points, but still want more.”



250 MX

For Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team 250 rookie Talon Hawkins, who was a late replacement for the injured Jalek Swoll, the 2023 season has been one of challenges. With a 13-15-11 score, he finished in 13th spot for the night. He’s now focused on improving his qualifying performance and is working with the team to put a proven plan into place.



“Qualifying is definitely something I need to work on,” Hawkins said. “I’m going out to Baker’s Factory this next week and I’m going to be there for a while. We’re going to work on some high-intensity training. I know I need it, and I’m excited to implement that style of training. The rest of the day went pretty good. I ended up with a P13 overall. I’m pretty pumped about that. It’s a good base, and I know where to build from here. I’m hoping to get some top-ten finishes. That’s what I want, and I know I can do it. I’ve just got to put it together and ride the way I know how to ride.”

Next Event (Round 8): March 4, 2023 – Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Round 7 Results: Arlington

250MX Results

1. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) 3-2-3

2. Jordon Smith (Yamaha) 4-1-5

3. Hunter Lawrence (Honda) 1-3-6

…

13. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 13-15-11

22. Hardy Munoz (Husqvarna) 22-18-21

450MX Results

1. Cooper Webb (KTM) 5-2-1

2. Chase Sexton (Honda) 3-3-2

3. Eli Tomac (Yamaha) 1-4-6

…

8. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 7-8-8

250MX East Rider Point Standings

1. Hunter Lawrence – 73 points

2. Max Anstie – 62 points

3. Nate Thrasher – 57 points

…

14. Talon Hawkins – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 26 points

16. Hardy Munoz, 21 points

450MX Rider Point Standings

1. Eli Tomac – 160 points

2. Cooper Webb – 158 points

3. Chase Sexton – 155 points

…

8. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 90 points