Yamaha Limited Time Promo Motorcycle Sales Offers – upto 0% APR on new Motorcycles

NIKEN Finance – 0% APR

There’s no need to just dream about a new NIKEN for 2020, with our special finance offer you could be riding this revolutionary bike away right now.

With 0% APR available on the NIKEN GT and NIKEN your Authorised Yamaha dealer can put together a very special package for you.

Offer available on selected Personal Contract Purchase agreements for a limited period.

Finance subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. 18’s and over. Guarantee may be required. Santander Consumer Finance RH1 1SR trading as YOU Yamaha Motor Finance.

Models available in this offer

Sport Touring: NIKEN GT – NIKEN

Motorcycle Finance – 2.9% APR

There’s no need to just dream about a new Yamaha motorcycle for 2020 because with our special finance offer you could be riding away on the bike of your dreams right now.

With 2.9% APR available on the MT-10 SP, MT-10 Tourer Edition, MT-10, MT-09 SP, MT-09, MT-07, MT-03, MT-125, Tracer 900 GT , Tracer 900, R125 and YS125 your Authorised Yamaha dealer can put together a very special package for you.

Offer available on selected PCP and Purchase Plan agreements for a limited period.

Finance subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. 18’s and over. Guarantee may be required. Santander Consumer Finance RH1 1SR trading as YOU Yamaha Motor Finance.

Models available on this offer

Hyper Naked: MT-10 SP – MT-10 Tourer Edition – MT-10 – MT-09 SP – MT-09 – MT-07 – MT-03 – MT-125

Supersport: R125 – R125 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition

Sport Touring: Tracer 900 GT – Tracer 900

Urban Mobility: YS125

Motorcycle Finance – 6.9% APR

There’s no need to just dream about a new Yamaha motorcycle or scooter for 2020 because with our special finance offer you could be riding away on the bike of your dreams right now.

With 6.9% APR available on an extensive range models, you could ride the all new MT-03 or the ultimate R1M, your Authorised Yamaha dealer can put together a very special package for you.

Offer available on selected PCP and Purchase Plan agreements for a limited period.

Finance subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. 18’s and over. Guarantee may be required. Santander Consumer Finance RH1 1SR trading as YOU Yamaha Motor Finance.

Models available on this offer

Supersport: R1M – R1 – R6 – R3

Sport Touring: FJR1300AS – FJR1300AE – FJR1300AE Ultimate Edition – FJR1300A -Tracer 700

Sport Heritage: XSR900 SE – XSR900 – SCR950 – XV950R – XSR700 XTribute – XSR700

Adventure: XT1200ZE Super Tenere Raid Edition – XT1200ZE Super Tenere – XT1200Z Super Tenere – Tenere 700

Free Datatool Tracker

It’s every biker’s worst nightmare having their prized Motorcycle or Scooter stolen and theft is a growing problem in the UK. That’s why, at Yamaha, we are going the extra mile to keep your Motorcycle or Scooter safe and secure!

Receive a Datatool Stealth S5, usually costing £249, free of charge when you purchase a new Yamaha Motorcycle or Scooter from any participating Authorised Yamaha Dealer. Fitting and subscription charges apply.

About the Datatool Stealth S5:

Automatically geo-fenced to monitor all signs of unauthorised movement.

Reviewing a ride or tracking a fleet? The Stealth S5 records every journey with the vehicles position being updated every 15 seconds.

Coverage across all of western Europe and beyond.

‘G Sense’ impact detection to alert an emergency contact if an incident is detected.

Terms & Conditions

Subject to availability

Limited time only, offer ends 31st May 2020

Yamaha reserve the right to withdraw the promotion without prior notice

Available at authorised Yamaha Motorcycle and a Scooter Dealers Only

Tracking unit supplied free of charge with the purchase of a new road registered Yamaha Motorcycle or Scooter – The tracker has a RRP of £249 but is provided free of charge when fitting and one year contract are agreed.

Customer must pay for fitting and Datatool subscription at time of purchase. Fitting charged at £99

Minimum 12 month customer subscription for Datatool tracking

Request for tracker must be made at time of purchase.