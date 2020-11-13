Yamaha Motor Europe Announces Exciting 2021 EMX250 Line-Up

Yamaha Motor Europe and the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 Team are pleased to confirm a three-rider line-up for the 2021 EMX250 Championship. The team have retained 15-year-old Dutch talent Dave Kooiker and are thrilled to welcome two new riders, reigning EMX125 Champion Andrea Bonacorsi and EMX250 podium finisher Jeremy Sydow, to the team.

Already a proven talent following his EMX125 title success, Bonacorsi in an exciting addition to the highly acclaimed Dutch team. The 17-year-old Italian celebrated seven EMX125 race wins, four overall victories and five podium finishes on his way to the 2020 EMX125 crown and will enter his first EMX250 season as a rider to watch.

Completing Yamaha’s bid for EMX250 success, Sydow celebrated an EMX250 podium finish on his way to sixth overall in the 2019 EMX250 Championship. Following a successful year inside the EMX250 class where he proved he was a top-three contender, the 20-year-old made the jump up to MX2 and instantly impressed with a top-10 race finish at the Grand Prix of Italy, in Imola. After a 2020 season hampered by health issues, Sydow will return to the EMX250 Championship next season, determined to fight for a top-three finish in the series standings.

All three riders will be racing a GYTR kitted YZ250F. The 2021 EMX250 Championship is provisionally scheduled to take place over 10 rounds and is set to start in Agueda, Portugal on May 8th.

Wim Hutten

Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 Team Owner

“This year was fantastic. We are very happy that we have become European Champions in the EMX250 class. It was our goal and we made it happen! I would like to thank Yamaha and my entire team for this. We have needed each other to achieve this. Teamwork makes the dreamwork! Going into next year we will continue with Dave Kooiker. He is only 15 years old, but we expect a lot from him in the future. He is a very talented rider. We are also happy that we have contracted Italian rider Andrea Bonacorsi for next season. This year he became European Champion in the EMX125 class, and we think he could be a surprise inside the EMX250 Championship. As the third rider, we welcome the German Jeremy Sydow to our team. He is an experienced rider on the bike. We think we have a nice mix of riders with him. Our goal remains the same, we want to become European champions in the EMX250 class again. We are looking forward to 2021!”

Thorsten Lentink

Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Coordinator

“We are very happy with the rider selection for next year. Hutten Metaal have already proven they are a very professional and serious team, which is really important for Yamaha to have a solid base to our Yamaha Racing pyramid, that is used to promote and develop the next generation of racing talent in a safe and professional manner. Our pyramid structure has already proven to be successful with the success of Thibault Benistant securing both the EMX125 title and this year’s EMX250 title within our Official Yamaha teams. With that said, we believe in the Hutten Metaal team and we are really looking forward to continuing with them in 2021 with a new line up. Starting with Dave Kooiker, Dave is young talent and has already shown that he is very capable, although he is very young, and we understand that this will take time to develop. This will be the same for the newly crowned EMX125 Champion Andrea Bonacorsi. Andrea will also need some time to adapt to the bigger bike, the 250cc, and for the two young riders Dave and Andrea our main goal will be consistency. Our German rider Jeremy Sydow has already shown some good things on the 250cc and is already experienced, so we hope that he can follow the same path as our 2020 EMX250 Champion Thibault. It is an exciting line up, and we look forward to adding to the Yamaha story in 2021.”