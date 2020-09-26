Yamaha Sweeps the EMX250 Podium in Italy

Yamaha Sweep the EMX250 Podium as Benistant Extends his Championship Lead Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Thibault Benistant continued his impressive form at the fifth round of the EMX250 Championship in Mantova, Italy, with another EMX250 round victory, the fourth of this season and his career, to extend his championship lead to 57-points. Yamaha riders swept the top four in the overall classification with Benistant on the top step of the podium, SM Action M.C. Migliori Yamaha Supported Team’s Hakon Fredriksen on the second step and Riley Racing Yamaha’s Tim Edberg on the third step. Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Gianluca Facchetti rounded out the top-four. The Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 have found their place in Mantova, Italy, where they will remain for the next seven-days with three rounds of the EMX250 Championship taking place. The first of three events saw Facchetti set the pace in EMX250 Group 1 Timed Practice where he took his third Pole Position of the 2020 season with a time of 1:52.21. Teammate Benistant managed to post a 1:54.017 time for fourth in the same group, while in Group 2, Fredriksen posted the second fastest time, a 1:53.251, with Edberg on a 1:53.915 in fourth. In the opening race, Fredriksen and Facchetti emerged from turn one inside the top-seven. The duo used the power of their YZ250Fs and some creative lines to move up into the top two positions within the first five laps. As Fredriksen charged home for his first-ever EMX250 race victory, Facchetti was demoted to third by fellow Italian Mattia Guadagnini with four laps to go. Demonstrating the racing intelligence of a true champion, Benistant remained calm and calculated despite starting from outside of the top-20. The Frenchman was truly inspiring as he surged through the pack with speed and finesse, every pass made provided a stronger grip on vital championship points. After a poised display of admirable speed, line choice and precision, the red plated ‘193’ crossed the finish line inside the top-five. Edberg recovered from a couple of small mistakes to finish sixth. In the second and final race of the day, Benistant powered his GYTR kitted YZ250F to a top-five start and was gifted the lead on lap three. From there, the ‘198’ put on a master class in riding the Mantova circuit as he aired out a 10-second gap to take his fifth race win of the season. After a thrilling flag to flag battle for second position with Kay de Wolf, Edberg finished third as Fredrikson fought through the field to finish eighth after a first-lap incident. Both results allowed the Scandinavian duo – Fredriksen from Norway and Edberg from Sweden – to toast their first-ever EMX250 podium finishes. Adding to Yamaha’s overall success, Facchetti missed the podium by 1-point but still was able to celebrate a career-best fourth overall. Benistant now leads the EMX250 Championship by more than an entire round with a 57-point advantage over the next best rider. Edberg is fifth in the standings only 2-points shy of fourth, while Fredriksen is 14-points further adrift in eighth. The celebrations continued in Mantova with Yamaha Germany’s Larissa Papenmeier taking her first overall victory of the 2020 season with a 2-2 scorecard to claim the WMX Championship Lead. The ‘423’ now leads Ghidinelli Racing Yamaha’s Nancy van de Ven by 10-points. Van de Ven placed her YZ250F on the second step of the podium after taking an emphatic start to finish race win in the final race of the day. She recovered for fifth in Race 1 after a fall with another rider at turn-one. The EMX250 Championship and WMX World Championship will have two days off before returning here to Mantova, Italy, on Tuesday 29th September for the next round of their series. Thibault Benistant EMX250 round of Lombardia Overall Winner, 41-points EMX250 Championship Leader, 215-points “The day started not really easy because I started a little bit far off the lap time with fourth in Qualifying. I picked a gate a little bit too much outside and then had to come back from far behind, but I did quite a good race and finished five. In the second race I started better inside the top-3, and I waited for a mistake from Tom Guyon and then took the lead and won.” Larissa Papenmeier WMX round of Lombardia Overall Winner, 44-points WMX Championship Leader, 129-points “It’s a nice feeling. When I am riding, I am not really thinking about the championship or where I finish. I knew a second place in the final race would be enough for the overall win, but I didn’t think about the red plate. I just tried to keep it smooth and make no mistakes. I felt good out there, I had a really good feeling, I like the track. I’m looking forward to Tuesday.” Nancy van de Ven 2nd WMX round of Lombardia, 41-points 2nd WMX Championship, 119-points “I didn’t really find my rhythm in the first race because I crashed and had to come back from last. It’s pretty hard to come through the pack because everyone is fighting for their place as well. I got fifth which was not too bad. I knew I had to make a better start in the second race, and I managed to get the holeshot. I was able to make my own pace and ride my own race, I didn’t have to worry about anything behind me or in front of me, I just did what I could and it gave me a moto win which feels good.”